Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Caleb Landry Jones and Justin Kurzel talk about ‘Nitram’ film

Actor Caleb Landry Jones and director Justin Kurzel chatted with Digital Journal about their highly-anticipated movie “Nitram.”

Published

Caleb Landry Jones as Nitram in the the thriller 'Nitram'
Caleb Landry Jones as Nitram in the the thriller 'Nitram.' Photo Courtesy of IFC Films.
Caleb Landry Jones as Nitram in the the thriller 'Nitram.' Photo Courtesy of IFC Films.

Actor Caleb Landry Jones and director Justin Kurzel chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their highly-anticipated movie “Nitram.”

The film “Nitram” is based on a true story and it will be released in theaters, digital rental, and AMC+ on March 30 via IFC Films. Nitram (Caleb Landry Jones) is an isolated young man living with his parents in Australia until he meets an eccentric heiress. What follows is a gripping portrait of nihilism and violence.

Aside from Caleb Landry Jones, it stars Judy Davis, Essie Davis, and Anthony LaPaglia.

Director Justin Kurzel shared that he was drawn to its “strong script” and he was “deeply moved” by it. “I was pretty scared by it as well since I live in Tasmania where the shootings happened so I was aware that it was going to be a controversial film. The world that he created felt familiar and recognizable,” he said.

“It was really the extraordinary script by Shaun Grant that drew me to it,” Kurzel added.

Caleb Landry Jones noted that in order to get into the character of Nitram, Kurzel put him with a “dialect coach” three months prior to filming. “Then, Justin gave me a lot of things and material to take in, and he guided me to this place. Once we started filming, everything started forming and there was something I was always searching for through the entirety of it until we were done,” he said.

On working with Judy Davis, Kurzel said, “It was an amazing experience. She is a very beautiful person and an extraordinary artist. She brought something to that character that was really important.”

The digital age

On being a director in the digital age, Kurzel said, “There are many more outlets that stream films now. I miss that we are not in cinemas more, I think there is something special about that platform. In a lot of ways, it’s not that much different, you go about making a film the same way.”

Advice for hopefuls in entertainment

For young and aspiring filmmakers, Kurzel said, “Just trust yourself and find stories that connect to you. Be truthful to that and be authentic. Don’t copy others, be original. Find something that is unique to you, that’s what people will be drawn to. The most interesting things are created in lonely and independent spirit.”

“Trust your instincts and what pulls you,” Jones said. “Find what is important to you and have the confidence in yourself to go about doing that. I wish I trusted myself more sooner.”

Jones is also known for his work as Banshee in “X-Men: First Class,” and Red Welby in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” “I am very blessed that such great artists have wanted to work with me,” Jones said.

Aside from his acting endeavors, Jones is also a musician. “After we shot the film, I came back to Texas and I did a few songs and some of them were influenced by making the movie. Everything inspires everything more or less,” he said.

Kurzel concluded about “Nitram,” “I think people are going to get very different things from this film. It tackles depression, isolation, parenting, and family. Hopefully, people will watch it and see many things going on in it.”

To learn more about “Nitram,” visit its official website.

In this article:Caleb Landry Jones, Film, judy davis, Justin Kurzel, nitram
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

9 hours ago
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active

World

‘Surrender or die’: Ghost village tries to push back Russians

Russian snipers are still targeting the deserted crossroads into the village of Stoyanka, but Andrii Ostapets hopes to bring food to his neighbours.

11 hours ago
Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market" Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market"

Business

Spotlight of shame on companies sticking with Russia

American professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is putting public pressure on Western companies that maintain operations in Russia.

10 hours ago
The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture

Entertainment

‘CODA’ triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first ever triumph for a streamer.

8 hours ago