Caleb Landry Jones and Justin Kurzel talk about ‘Nitram’ film

Caleb Landry Jones as Nitram in the the thriller 'Nitram.' Photo Courtesy of IFC Films.

Actor Caleb Landry Jones and director Justin Kurzel chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their highly-anticipated movie “Nitram.”

The film “Nitram” is based on a true story and it will be released in theaters, digital rental, and AMC+ on March 30 via IFC Films. Nitram (Caleb Landry Jones) is an isolated young man living with his parents in Australia until he meets an eccentric heiress. What follows is a gripping portrait of nihilism and violence.

Aside from Caleb Landry Jones, it stars Judy Davis, Essie Davis, and Anthony LaPaglia.

Director Justin Kurzel shared that he was drawn to its “strong script” and he was “deeply moved” by it. “I was pretty scared by it as well since I live in Tasmania where the shootings happened so I was aware that it was going to be a controversial film. The world that he created felt familiar and recognizable,” he said.

“It was really the extraordinary script by Shaun Grant that drew me to it,” Kurzel added.

Caleb Landry Jones noted that in order to get into the character of Nitram, Kurzel put him with a “dialect coach” three months prior to filming. “Then, Justin gave me a lot of things and material to take in, and he guided me to this place. Once we started filming, everything started forming and there was something I was always searching for through the entirety of it until we were done,” he said.

On working with Judy Davis, Kurzel said, “It was an amazing experience. She is a very beautiful person and an extraordinary artist. She brought something to that character that was really important.”

The digital age

On being a director in the digital age, Kurzel said, “There are many more outlets that stream films now. I miss that we are not in cinemas more, I think there is something special about that platform. In a lot of ways, it’s not that much different, you go about making a film the same way.”

Advice for hopefuls in entertainment

For young and aspiring filmmakers, Kurzel said, “Just trust yourself and find stories that connect to you. Be truthful to that and be authentic. Don’t copy others, be original. Find something that is unique to you, that’s what people will be drawn to. The most interesting things are created in lonely and independent spirit.”

“Trust your instincts and what pulls you,” Jones said. “Find what is important to you and have the confidence in yourself to go about doing that. I wish I trusted myself more sooner.”

Jones is also known for his work as Banshee in “X-Men: First Class,” and Red Welby in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” “I am very blessed that such great artists have wanted to work with me,” Jones said.

Aside from his acting endeavors, Jones is also a musician. “After we shot the film, I came back to Texas and I did a few songs and some of them were influenced by making the movie. Everything inspires everything more or less,” he said.

Kurzel concluded about “Nitram,” “I think people are going to get very different things from this film. It tackles depression, isolation, parenting, and family. Hopefully, people will watch it and see many things going on in it.”

To learn more about “Nitram,” visit its official website.