Caleb Dolden talks about ‘Teacup’ on Peacock

Caleb Dolden. Photo Credit: Shandon Photography

Young actor Caleb Dolden chatted about his experience in the horror TV series “Teacup” on Peacock, and being a part of the digital age.

Synopsis: Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

How was your experience in “Teacup”?

My experience in “Teacup” was a dream come true. I really had the best time telling a story that I really liked. Ian’s writing and leadership made it so fun creating two characters, which is something that is challenging but also really fun!

I was surrounded with amazingly talented actors who taught me so much on and off camera.

All of the actors on that set became friends. Two of the people that are really special to me are Emilie Bierre and Luciano Leroux who are some of the kindest and most special people you will ever meet.

We have a little group chat called the 21 and younger club. Every time I’m on that group chat I’m usually laughing my head off so that’s how my mom can tell that I’m texting them.

In fact, everybody in “Teacup” was fantastic to be with! Of course ,I loved all of the cast, but also really enjoyed the whole crew. Everyone in the whole production was fun, kind and great to be with.

The kind of people that always keep a smile on your face. The guys at catering taught me some Spanish and let me cook my own omelets.



What did you like the most about your character?



I loved how Arlo relies on his family. It is something that is very relatable for me since I am ten and still need my parents for lots of things.

I like how Harbinger is learning and also trying to protect his family, but like any kid is still scared and unsure at times.

What is very special is how Arlo understands and begins to trust Harbinger more. Harbinger is actually Arlo’s friend.

What motivates you each day as an actor?

As an actor, I get to tell a story, have some fun, and be creative and that is what I love to do. Days I get to go set I get to do the same thing just with other people who like to do the same thing too.

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age? (now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)



It doesn’t feel any different for me, since I was born in 2014 and only really know the digital age.

All my life electronics and social media, as well as streaming platforms have always

been around.

I really like that fact that I am on social media, and I think it is a great way of teaching people. Although, I do not post anything myself, my mom runs my account.



What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?



Don’t give up on your dreams. When I was little a booked a few roles in some films and a few TV shows. Then Covid hit.

I kept auditioning, getting callbacks, getting pinned, but never booking. I would be lying if I said I didn’t get frustrated, but then I would get another audition that was for a fun character, and I would move on. I really just love acting and telling stories. I am a big storyteller.

Also, make sure you have other fun activities. It will give you life skills to draw from for your scenes. It helps you audition and forget about it.



Which actors would you like to someday work with as your dream acting partners?



My two dream acting partners that I would to work with would be my brother and Will Ferrell; I think he’s hilarious.

My brother is an amazing actor, who has helped me a lot in acting, and without him I probably would never have gotten the opportunity to be in “Teacup.”

I also love Will Ferrell, and I think he is super funny in “Elf,” it is one of my favorite Christmas movies ever.



What does the word success mean to you?

To me success means being happy and loving what you do. Personally, I love acting and it makes me very happy so I would say that I have been successful in acting.

Success is not about the end goal of being rich and famous it is about having a good time on the way there.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Teacup”? (What’s the one thing you

want them to get out of it)

This is not your average horror show. There is so many different aspects of human life, drama and flaws.

There is also comedy and stories being told through the characters. Ian did a great job with the writing and establishing relatable characters.

Also, the actors in this show are incredible there talent and experience is amazing and I am so lucky that they shared it with me.

