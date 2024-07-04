C. Thomas Howell of ‘The Outsiders’ talks about his film ‘Ride’

C. Thomas Howell in 'Ride.' Photo Courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment.

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders”) chatted about his new western film “Ride,’’ and his latest projects.

The synopsis is: Desperate to raise money for his daughter’s cancer treatment, a retired bull rider teams up with his estranged son and resorts to robbery to secure payment before time runs out.

After the heist goes awry, keeping the money—and their freedom—requires the duo to outwit a dogged pair of local law enforcement officers, including a justice-minded sheriff who soon suspects that the key to her case may lie uncomfortably close to home.

Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.” An individual who embodies this quote is C. Thomas Howell.

Howell on starring in the western ‘Ride’

Howell plays the role of John Hawkins in “Ride,” and the film earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

On being a part of “Ride,” Howell said, “It was an unexpected, successful little movie, to be honest. When they first approached me to do this film, I had some mixed feelings about it.”

“I was raised in that environment, and Hollywood doesn’t have a lot of authenticity to that rural community. That isn’t something that Hollywood does well. I had some reservations while speaking to Jake Allyn, the director, about the intentions of the piece,” he said.

“My father rode bulls for a living for 10 years, and I grew up doing the same thing. That really makes you step back because once you start a movie, you are only one instrument in this giant orchestra,” he elaborated.

“If everybody can play their instrument as best as they can, they can make great music. It only takes one violin that is out of tune for it to go bad. I was concerned about the authenticity of this piece,” he explained.

C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith, and Jake Allyn in ‘Ride.’ Photo Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment.

Howell on working with Jake Allyn and Josh Plasse

On working with director Jake Allyn, Howell said, “Jake showed some promise of being open to some suggestions that were needed to make this piece believable.

“We became very close very fast, and I started to trust the process, and realize that this was something that I needed to become a part of and put my heart and soul into,” Howell said.

“The audience can connect with are addiction, financial issues, and those type of things, which really hit home. They weren’t forced down your throat from a story perspective. They were real, genuine, and it allowed the audience to embrace those elements of the storytelling. I was really proud of how it all came together in the end,” he explained.

“Josh Plasse is a really great kid,” he noted. “Both Jake and Josh are best friends. For them to be able to present something like that was great because there was some wisdom in the script, which is above and beyond the two of them. I say that from a positive standpoint,” he said.

“A lot of times, young people struggle when it comes to telling stories about life, and the two of them really did a fantastic with job with this particular script,” he added.

‘Where the Wind Blows’

Howell also gave us a glimpse into his new film “Where the Wind Blows,” which is in production right now.

“Montana is an amazing place, and I really enjoyed working with Trevor Donovan,” he said. “Without giving too much away, it involves horses and gunfighting, and I just had a great time,” he foreshadowed.

Howell on actors Jesse and Martin Cove of ‘Cobra Kai’

Howell had great words about actors Jesse and Martin Kove of “Cobra Kai.”

“I love Jesse and his dad, Martin,” Howell said. “I’ve worked with Martin many times over the years. Jesse has been raised properly, and he is a good boy. I think Jesse is going to have a good career.”

‘The Outsiders’

Howell is known worldwide for starring as Ponyboy Curtis in the classic film “The Outsiders.”

On being a part of “The Outsiders,” he recalled, “I am so grateful to have had that experience.”

“Growing up in this business, and working with people like Frances Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and the other actors and artists, I had great examples, and I was taught good habits,” Howell acknowledged.

“I am very blessed having spent a lifetime doing what I love the most… there is no slowing down. I don’t play the teenage boy anymore, but like wine, I try to get better with age. I apply what I’ve learned over the years to the project that I am working on to become a better artist and a better person,” he elaborated.

“Even though it was made in the ‘80s, ‘The Outsiders’ still holds up,” he said. “That is what is great about it. Kids today really connect with this piece whether they read the book or see the movie.”

“Cinematically, ‘The Outsiders’ has become a part of American pop culture,” he added.

‘The Outsiders’ musical on Broadway

Howell shared this excitement to someday go to Manhattan to the Jacobs Theatre to see “The Outsiders” musical, which won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical” and “Best Direction of a Musical” for director Danya Taymor.

“I can’t wait to see ‘The Outsiders’ musical in New York,” he exclaimed. “I am so proud of the kids. Everyone seems to love this musical so much. I can’t wait to get back to New York and wrap my arms around the cast when I can.”

“I hear they did a great job with the ‘Rumble’ scene, and they make it rain and everything… I am proud of the fact that they did so well with it. That is so amazing,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Howell said with a sweet laugh, “Stay silver, Ponyboy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Ride’

For fans and viewers, he stated about “Ride,” “It is a great example of a little picture that stayed true for itself. It didn’t try to use something that it couldn’t afford, and it didn’t try to fake or lie its way to the box office.”

“We stayed within the boundaries of our own hearts and souls in that picture. It has garnered more success and reviews than maybe anything else I have been a part of, which is shocking because I have been in a lot of films,” he said.

“People in the movie industry and the rural community (and the rodeo people) have embraced this movie, and that’s because it has stayed true for itself. I am proud of all the actors, the music, and the cinematography. It’s a great lesson for myself,” he elaborated.

“This movie really stayed honest, and it resonated truthfully to a lot of people because of that,” he concluded.

To learn more about veteran actor and musician C. Thomas Howell, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram and Facebook.