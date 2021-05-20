Buckcherry talk about their new album ‘Hellbound,’ and ‘So Hott’ single

Buckcherry. Photo Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

Lead singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their ninth studio album “Hellbound,” which will be released on June 25, and their single “So Hott.”

This 10-track collection was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, “Black Butterfly,” and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry.” “We have a great new record,” he admitted. “We have been through a lot, I am so grateful. It is good to be putting out a record.”

Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of “Hellbound” along with Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville back in November of 2020. “We were very thorough. We wrote 22 songs with Marti Frederiksen. Our label flew us to Nashville so we wrote or Marti for a week. It was great getting in a room with him, we love him and respect him. We wrote six songs in five days, and five of them made the record so it was pretty cool,” he said.

The song’s music video may be seen below. It was directed by Kaster Troy, and it was filmed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Todd said, “New Levels.”

This marks their first album that Buckcherry released with their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan.

He listed the title cut “Hellbound” and “No More Lies” as two of his personal favorite songs on the album. “It’s such a great record as a whole,” he said.

“Hellbound” is available for pre-order by clicking here. “I want the fans to get joy out of this album,” he said.

On November 6, Buckcherry will be performing at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, New York. “You can expect a great rock show at Mulcahy’s. We have so much ammunition,” he said. “We are all super grateful to be on stage. We will be hosting a party and having a good time.”

