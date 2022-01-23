Connect with us

Bryan McKenna superb at Governor’s Comedy Club on Long Island

On January 22, stand-up comedian Bryan McKenna headlined Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.

Bryan McKenna
Bryan McKenna. Photo Credit: Phil Provencio
On January 22, stand-up comedian Bryan McKenna headlined Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, and his show was well-received.

Feature act Joe Currie was absolutely incredible with her jokes about the pandemic, his divorce, and even politics. Currie had people laughing so hard they were almost in tears.

McKenna shared that he lives in Brooklyn, and revealed how small his apartment is. He poked fun at his fiance (and noted that they got engaged a few days prior to the lockdown in 2020), and he described Levittown as “Las Vegas” compared to Arkansas where he was performing recently.

Other topics he addressed were our former governor (Andrew Cuomo), as well as the different “flavors” of vaccines. He also acknowledged how Long Islanders behaved during the quarantine (over the past few years), and one of the funniest moments in his set was when he recalled a visit to the urologist.

Particularly impressive about McKenna is that he interacted well with the Levittown crowd, and he incorporated them in his act for some neat and clever spontaneous jokes.

The Verdict

Overall, Bryan McKenna put on a fun and entertaining comedic headlining set at Governor’s Comedy Club. He is worth seeing live whenever he performs at a venue in town. His show garnered two thumbs up.

To learn more about comedian Bryan McKenna, visit his official homepage.

