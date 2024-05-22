Connect with us

Brooke Shields talks about mental health, career-defining moments, and success

Markos Papadatos

Published

Actress Brooke Shields chatted about mental health, she shared her career-defining moments, and furnished her definition of the word success.

She also discussed the first time that she ever played a mother in an acting project.

On Monday, May 20, Shields participated in red carpet interviews at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, where she served as a presenter during the award ceremony.

Track and field legend Wilma Rudolph once said: “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.” Brooke Shields is a woman that embodies this quote.

In Broadway, Shields is known for her work in such productions as “Grease,” “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Wonderful Town,” and “The Addams Family.”

Shields on the first time that she played a mom

Shields recalled the first time that she played a mom on-screen. “I played Miley Cyrus’ mom in ‘Hannah Montana.’ Hannah was my baby girl,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“My daughter was a fan of the show and we brought her to a taping, and I failed to explain to her when I called Hannah ‘baby girl,’ she wasn’t being replaced by this girl that was on stage,” Shields elaborated.

“Miley then told my daughter that ‘this is just pretend’ and ‘thank you for letting me borrow your mom.’ It was really sweet,” Shields added.

Shields on the significance of mental health

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Shields shared her insights on what she does to take her of her mental health and wellbeing.

“I go to therapy, I surround myself with good people and I eliminate the people in my life that stress me out and the things in my life that are toxic. I also ask for help when I feel like I need it,” she explained.

Shields on her career-defining moments

When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she responded, “Probably every opening night on Broadway. That totally defined that I had the balls to do it and to continue on.

Shields on her definition of success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Shields remarked, “Success is feeling like you’ve done your best, and that you’ve hopefully given people entertainment.

To learn more about Brooke Shields, follow her on Instagram.

