Brittany Carel talks about starring in ‘A Nanny To Die For’ on Peacock

Actress Brittany Carel chatted about starring in the film “A Nanny To Die For” on Peacock.

“This production has hands down made me a better actress,” she admitted. “I was given so much freedom by our director, David DeCoteau (he’s the greatest), to make my own choices for Jasmine.”

“From the wardrobe to delivering dialogue, it was an actor’s dream,” she acknowledged.

On playing Jasmine, she remarked, “What I liked most about playing Jasmine was getting creative in developing unique relationships with each character.”

“How Jasmine interacts to Ashley contrasts to how she speaks to Mark, Sarah and definitely Mrs. Childress, the nosey neighbor,” she added.

Working with the cast

On working with the cast, she revealed, “Working with the cast felt like the ultimate actor’s gym.”

“Meredith Thomas is an incredibly talented actress. Her chemistry with Robert Brian Wilson felt believable every take. Robert is an absolute professional with endless advice,” she said.

“Scarlett Fronk is phenomenal,” she exclaimed. “In between takes, I would ask her tips on memorization. I’ve never seen a young actress drop into character so quickly and naturally. I left set every night learning something new.”

“Tom Sandoval is also a natural, he brought charisma to every line,” she added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, she reflected, “As an actor, I learned how to drill dialogue quickly. I broke the script down by scene, memorized it in order then perfected it in shoot order.”

“I’d record the script into my phone and replayed it while I was driving or working out. Unraveling Jasmine forced me into new emotional waters,” she noted.

“I blended tragedies from my life with embellishments from the script to bring Jasmines reality to the screen,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she stated, “As an actor, developing my career in this new digital age, feel like uncharted waters, I believe for majority of the industry.”

“Streaming has allowed more job opportunities without a doubt,” she said. “There’s a platform for everyone now a days. Social media has always felt like a double ended sword with unnecessary pressures yet a great community and networking tool.”

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “My plans for the future include longevity in my acting career.”

“I’m open to a variety of roles, I’d love to star in an action film or a bestselling romance novel adapting to the big screen. I’m ready for whatever comes my way,” she noted.

“I idolize Margot Robbie for her diversity in her career and would love to follow in her footsteps,” she added.

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Success to me means happiness. That might sound cheesy but whether it’s in career, relationship, or health. As long as I’m happy I’m successful.”

Message for her fans

For fans and viewers, she concluded about the movie, “To the fans tuning into ‘A Nanny To Die For,’ keep in mind that Jasmine’s gaslighting tendencies are a mirror of her own traumas. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.”

To learn more about Brittany Carel, follow her on Instagram.