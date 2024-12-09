Brian Nolan talks about ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Brian Nolan and Gizmo. Photo Courtesy of Brian Nolan.

Producer Brian Nolan chatted about “The Merry Gentlemen” on Netflix, with a little help from Gizmo.

The movie stars Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Michael Gross, Hector David Jr., Beth Broderick, Maxwell Caulfield, Marc Anthony Samuel, Colt Prattes, and Meredith Thomas, among others.

The film was directed by Peter Sullivan from a screenplay by Marla Sokoloff. The synopsis of this holiday rom-com is: To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

“That was one of the best on-set experiences I’ve ever had,” Nolan said. “Some of these movies are really fun, and not every film is easy. Some are harder than others… this one had its challenges, of course, but it was such a great experience from the early pre-production up until we delivered it.”

“Our cast was amazing,” Nolan exclaimed. “Chad and Britt were really phenomenal people and they worked so hard. They were very committed to this project, and it showed.”

“We set a really good atmosphere for the cast and the crew to have a good time… so it was a great experience all around,” Nolan noted.

Brian Nolan on his furry friend and ‘son’ Gizmo

“I am so proud of this little one right here,” Nolan said about Gizmo (who has his own IMDb page). “Gizmo is such a good boy. He comes with me to work every day. So, we get to spend a lot of time together.”

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from “The Merry Gentlemen” screenplay, Nolan said, “It taught me that I want to dance. It reminded me that I went to college for musical theatre, and how much I love dance and musical performance, and how much I miss that.”

“We had a rehearsal period with our choreographer Christine Lakin and her assistant choreographer, Anna White, taught the guys all the numbers. That was the coolest part of doing this movie,” he elaborated.

“It was cool to be in that world again, and it reminded me that I loved doing that,” Nolan noted.

Hector David Jr. Photo Courtesy of Pheren Photography.

Brian Nolan on Hector David Jr.

On working with Hector David Jr., Nolan shared, “I love Hector… he is such a great guy with such good energy. Everyone on set loved him.”

“Hector adds so much to this movie… he adds a sexiness and a modern hip hop vibe. He moves like Justin Timberlake meets Michael Jackson. When I watch him, I see a superstar, and he makes me want to dance,” Nolan added.

Hector David Jr. in ‘The Merry Gentlemen.’ Photo Credit: Katrina Marcinowski, Netflix.

Colt Prattes

Nolan also complimented Colt Prattes for his greatness. “Colt is great. He is so funny in this movie. In many ways, he steals the show. He is an exquisite dancer too,” Nolan said.

Colt Prattes. Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

Maxwell Caulfield

Nolan praised veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield, who plays Danny in the rom-com.

“I love Maxwell Caulfield… he is such a sweet man,” Nolan said. “Maxwell is such an icon. ‘Grease’ and ‘Grease 2’ were huge staples of my childhood and teenhood. I would work with Maxwell any day and every day.”

Brian Nolan on Adam Huss

Nolan also had great words about actor and producer Adam Huss, who plays the role of Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital.”

“Adam Huss is not only an amazing and gifted actor, but he is also an incredible human and friends. I simply cannot say enough good things about Adam Huss,” Nolan expressed.

Actor Adam Huss. Photo Courtesy of Adam Huss

Closing thoughts on the film ‘The Merry Gentlemen’

For fans and viewers, Nolan remarked, “I want everyone to have a really good time. I want people to have fun watching ‘The Merry Gentlemen” and to escape any worries or drama that they are going through.”

“Don’t take the movie too seriously; just go in there and have fun. I want people to step into ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ world at Sycamore Creek and escape all of their troubles,” Nolan concluded.

