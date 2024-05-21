Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Brian A. Metcalf talks about his new AUDOM single ‘Reckless’

Multifaceted entertainer Brian A. Metcalf chatted about his new AUDOM single ‘”Reckless.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Brian A. Metcalf
Brian A. Metcalf. Photo Credit: Kelly Arjen
Brian A. Metcalf. Photo Credit: Kelly Arjen

Multifaceted entertainer Brian A. Metcalf chatted about his new AUDOM single ‘”Reckless.”

Regarding the concept for the song, he said, “This song came about when I was thinking back onto the mistakes I had made in the past on my life and wondering if I would change them had I had the chance. The song is about regret.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “My life experiences and state of emotions are what deeply inspires me. Similar to my film work, I make my music based as to how I feel or what I’m experiencing.”

“Musically, I think orchestrated soundtracks have been hugely inspirational for me,” he admitted.

On his future plans, he shared, “Having just signed with Sony’s AWAL label, I am planning for a full length album coming up of new material. So I’m excited about that.”

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring musicians, he said, “My advice is to always keep creating things. Write things down if you think of an idea and keep it handy. And don’t be afraid to get your work out there as you never know who will be listening.”

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he revealed, “The best advice I ever got was to reach for your goals no matter how many people laugh at you and ridicule you. And don’t be afraid to fail. That has always stuck with me.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success to me is being truly happy. It doesn’t mean just having money, but being able to enjoy what you’re doing.” 

Closing thoughts on his new AUDOM music

For his fans, he concluded about his new music, “I would want them to know that it is a mix of synthpop, pop, electronic and soundtrack music. I would want them to feel something when listening to it and hopefully evoke some emotion out of it.”

To learn more about Brian A. Metcalf, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:AUDOM, Brian A. Metcalf, entertainer, Music, Reckless, Single, Songwriting, Success
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Here comes the first wave of AI hardware whether anyone likes it or not

OK, now find someone with a clue to make any of this plausible to a broken economy.

4 hours ago
Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity alert #1: Costly scams for consumers to be aware of

Criminals use skimming devices installed on ATMs to steal card information and PINs from unsuspecting users.

20 hours ago
Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland

Business

Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port

The cargo ship that collided with a Baltimore bridge nearly two months ago, collapsing it and killing six highway workers, was towed back into...

21 hours ago
Tourists enjoy a beach in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, on January 7, 2022 Tourists enjoy a beach in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, on January 7, 2022

World

Dominican Republic’s President Abinader wins resounding re-election

Tourists enjoy a beach in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, on January 7, 2022 - Copyright AFP Tobias SCHWARZBarbara AGELVISDominican Republic President Luis...

23 hours ago