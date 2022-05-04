Brett Kissel talks about ‘Ain’t The Same’ collaboration with 98 Degrees

98 Degrees and Brett Kissel. Photo Credit: Tristan Renaud

Canadian country superstar Brett Kissel chatted about “Ain’t The Same,” his hit collaboration with 98 Degrees.

The upbeat song tells the story of a narrator professing his feelings to the love of his life, explaining that life “ain’t the same” without her. The track also features a clever chorus that parallels the narrator’s relationship and famous pairings that just aren’t quite right when not together.

“My manager Jim Cressman and Jeff Timmons are really good friends,” Kissel said. “We brought it in the studio, we recorded it, and I can’t believe it happened that quick. I am very grateful. It has a strong energy to it.”

Their official music video for the song may be seen below.

“I loved the little twist at the end of the video,” he admitted.

Kissel felt inspired to write the song for his wife, Cecilia, alongside co-writers Karen Kosowski and Tim Nichols. “Ain’t The Same” also offers a unique blend of pop and modern country. Kissel’s voice, paired with the infectious harmonies of 98 Degrees works together to convey the joy of spending life with that particular person.

“Ain’t The Same” marks 98 Degrees’ first foray into country music and it comes on the heels of their 25th career anniversary year.

Kissel has previously received recognition for other powerhouse collaborations, releasing a DND remix of his platinum-certified single “She Drives Me Crazy” with multi-platinum selling superstar Nelly.

His charismatic personality, energetic stage presence, and music style have propelled him to the top of the Canadian country music charts, with two gold-certified albums, three platinum (including the album version of “She Drives Me Crazy”), and eight gold singles, and 15 top-10 radio hits to his credit.

2019 and 2020 were storybook years for Kissel, winning the Juno Award (equivalent to the American Grammy) for “Country Album of the Year” and earning the Canadian Country Music Association’s “Fans’ Choice Award,” following a record-breaking 112-date tour that reached every single province and territory.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kissel said, “Following my internal compass.” “These days, I am a husband, father, a country musician, and an entrepreneur with my vodka company,” he said. “It is exciting to slow down a little bit and just let my compass be my guide.”

In 2019, he completed two legs of his headlining tour, marked as Canada’s most extensive tour ever, selling out venues and electrifying fans from coast to coast. The Canadian Press crowned him “The New King of Canadian Country,” and rightfully so. The accolades continued in 2020, when Brett was the big winner of the CCMA Awards, earning four awards, including Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Kissel launched in the U.S. in the Fall of 2019 with the release of “Drink About Me.” The music video for the song featured Bachelor Nation fan favorites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. “I love Jason and Kaitlyn,” Kissel said. “I am very thankful that they were a part of this music video. They really brought our story to life and I give them a significant amount of credit for that.”

The music video received significant airplay on CMT Music, and since its release, it has garnered over 40 million streams in the US and Canada combined.

As one of the top acts on the Canadian Country music scene, Brett Kissel is on the brink of becoming a household name across the United States. Having toured with Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley, the young entertainer is no stranger to the stage.

Kissel is currently in the studio finishing up his upcoming album, due out later in 2022.

For Kissel, the word success is all about how his family and friends perceive him. “Being a great dad, husband, and guy. That’s a success,” he said.

“Ain’t The Same” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on Canadian country megastar Brett Kissel, visit his official website and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.