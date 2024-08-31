Brennan Elliott talks about his new Hallmark film ‘His and Hers’

Brennan Elliott in 'His and Hers.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Hallmark Media.

Canadian actor Brennan Elliott chatted about his new Hallmark film “His and Hers,” which will premiere on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

‘His and Hers’ movie

The synopsis is: Married lawyers Dana and Mark find their personal and professional lives in conflict when they’re assigned as opposing counsel in a high-profile celebrity divorce case, forcing them to navigate the challenges of their clients and rediscover the strength of their own relationship.

On his new rom-com “His and Hers,” he said, “I think this is a different movie for Lacey and myself.”

“It has a lot of Hallmark elements in it, and we had a lot of fun with it. I am excited for people to see it,” he admitted.

Working with Lacey Chabert

On working with Lacey Chabert (who plays the leading lady Dana), he said, “It’s like putting on an old glove. It’s easy, we are dear friends, and who better to play a married couple with somebody you respect and love as a human being and friend.”

“We are very lucky that we’ve done 10 movies together, and they were all very different movies. I think this one is the most different of them all,” he said.

“We gave it our all,” he admitted. “I remember the first two weeks of the movie, I had kidney stones so it was quite a battle.”

Portraying Mark in this film

“This character was a little out of the box for me. I never played an attorney before and I am not a big suit guy,” he noted about playing Mark.

“I think if you have love and you come from a loving place, then you can get through anything,” he acknowledged.

Working with Clayton James

On working with Clayton James, Elliott said, “Clayton has become a friend, which is lovely. We connected really well, and off-camera we just clicked. Clayton is an amazing human being, a great guy, and he is extremely talented.”

Lessons learned from this screenplay and role

On the lessons learned from this screenplay and role, Elliott said, “If you still have love for someone and you still have something deep in your heart that you really care about that person, no matter how difficult life can be, hold onto it and fight through it. Do whatever you can to hold onto that person.”

“I love the gender reversals and how my character wanted a child, especially since in most of these films, it’s the ladies that want the child,” Elliott said.

“Also, Lacey’s character wants a child too. It’s about being the best family man, parent, husband, and wife you can be. That’s a universal theme throughout this movie and also life. People are going to be able to respond to that,” Elliott elaborated.

Christmas Con

On being a part of Christmas Con, Elliott remarked, “Christmas Con has been great over the years. I had a lot of fun the last three years that I’ve been there, and hopefully, they will invite me back.”

The great things about these fan events is that you get to meet the fans and they will tell you how moved they are by your performances and the characters you play, and that makes you realize that all my hard work is making a difference,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Getting Through It.”

Best advice he has ever been given

Elliott went on to share some of the best advice that he has ever been given: “Don’t give up and don’t quit.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, he responded, “We are a God-fearing family, so Christ is the most important thing in my life. That is first and foremost… To have that relationship with God intact, then everything else takes care of itself.”

“Always come from your heart. Be open, be real, be honest, and always go with your heart. Also, choose love,” he underscored.

Best thing about being his age

On the best thing about being his age (at this stage of my life), he said with a sweet laugh, “That I don’t have to do it again.”

“I wish I knew then what I know now when I was younger btu that’s not what life is about. Life is hard and life is difficult. Anybody that says that life is easy is not living,” he expressed.

“Life is never going to be easy; you are going to have good days and you are going to have bad days,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Elliott said, “To continue to do what I love to do, and align myself with God’s will for my life and be able to provide for my wife and children, and still have the passion to create characters that are alive, human and three-dimensional, then I’ve had a great life.”

Closing thoughts on this movie

For his fans and supporters, he said about “His and Hers, “Even though you are in love with someone, it doesn’t mean life isn’t going to throw you curveballs or be difficult.”

“Love is what is going to get you through it, and that’s a Hallmark staple. I take pride in making every character that I do seem like a human being,” he concluded.

To learn more about Brennan Elliott, follow him on Instagram.