Brayden Dunbar talks about his new single ‘Wake Me Up’

Brayden Dunbar. Photo Courtesy of Brayden Dunbar.

Australian pop artist Brayden Dunbar chatted about his new single “Wake Me Up.”

Idea for ‘Wake Me Up’

On the idea for the new song, Dunbar said, “Joel Adams, Izack Hunt, and I were in the studio in Gold Coast, and we decided we wanted to do a song and we came up with that song.”

“We were all very keen and happy with it and we wanted to do it as a trio. It is such a great tune, and it became a triplet for us. I really like the song, and I hope that it does well,” Dunbar said.

“Honestly, I just wanted to collaborate with other artists that I am close friends with,” he said. “I wanted to release something together, something we could all push for, and hope that everyone else enjoys it as well.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “Taking a bit more time with my goals and what I want to achieve. My plans in the future are to take a leap of faith and to believe in myself. I am really trying to chase the dream.”

Dunbar revealed that he hopes to return to the “Big Apple” New York later this year.

“Ever since COVID, life has been super quick, where in the blink of an eye, it has been four years,” he noted. “Also, life has obviously not been the same since COVID. It just feels like a different world; it’s weird.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Dunbar revealed, “Not Satisfied.”

“That is my honest and brutal opinion,” he admitted. “I am still chasing the dream, and still pushing my goals. I am trying to take those risks and stay positive at the same time.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “time travel.” “I would travel back in time to relive some of my fun and enjoyable memories with friends and family,” he said.

Closing thoughts about ‘Wake Me Up’ single

“I hope people enjoy it,” Dunbar said about the new song. “That’s the most important thing,” he admitted. “This song is something that is special to all three of us (Joel, Izack and myself).”

“We hope people listen to it, enjoy it, and we hope it gives them good vibes, and that it really resonates with them,” he concluded.

“Wake Me Up” is available on Amazon and Spotify.

To learn more about Australian pop singer-songwriter Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram.