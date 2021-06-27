Brandon Mills and Max Ribner charm on ‘My Hero’ single

Brandon Mills. Photo Courtesy of Publicity Nation PR

Singer-songwriters Brandon Mills and Max Ribner join forces on the song “My Hero.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

They allow their rich, velvet voices to shine on this sultry track. It has catchy instrumentals and an addicting beat to it; moreover, it encompasses elements of various genres of music. “My Hero” is bound to resonate well with their fans and listeners. There is something in it for everybody, especially since the lyrics are heartfelt and relatable.

“My Hero” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

