Brandon Mills and Max Ribner charm on ‘My Hero’ single

Singer-songwriters Brandon Mills and Max Ribner join forces on "My Hero."

Singer-songwriters Brandon Mills and Max Ribner join forces on the song “My Hero.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

They allow their rich, velvet voices to shine on this sultry track. It has catchy instrumentals and an addicting beat to it; moreover, it encompasses elements of various genres of music. “My Hero” is bound to resonate well with their fans and listeners. There is something in it for everybody, especially since the lyrics are heartfelt and relatable.

“My Hero” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Brandon Mills, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and visit his official homepage.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Brandon Mills back in January of 2021.

