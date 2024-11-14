Brande Roderick talks about ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ and ‘Wineville’ film

Brande Roderick. Photo Courtesy of Brande Roderick.

Brande Roderick is living her best life. She spoke about being a part of the Hulu docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” and her film “Wineville.”

Roderick is known for playing the role of Leigh Dyer in the popular series “Baywatch.”

‘Wineville’

On her experience starring in and directing “Wineville,” she said, “There were a lot of highs and a lot of lows. It was a roller coaster. I wore so many hats for this project, so I was running around constantly. There was never a dull moment. As crazy and intense as it was, I loved every minute of it. I really enjoyed the filmmaking process.”

Working with Carolyn Hennesy and Will Roberts

Roderick had great words about working with Emmy winner Carolyn Hennesy (“General Hospital” and “Studio City”) and Will Roberts (“Oppenheimer” and “Studio City”) who starred with her in “Wineville.”

“They were both such professionals and so awesome. I loved Carolyn and Will,” Roderick said.

Working with Philip Bruenn and Joshua Lou Friedman

Roderick also worked with Joshua Lou Friedman as the first assistant director (AD) and Philip Bruenn as associate producer. “It was great to work with both of them,” she admitted.

“Joshua’s main gig was first AD. I was so excited to have him onboard because he has made so many horror films, and he knows exactly what to do and how to do things along. Also, it was great to work with friends… that was so awesome,” she said.

“Philip is fantastic to work with, and I cannot wait to work with him again soon,” she added.

‘Wineville’ — A movie not for the faint of heart

Roderick noted that this film is “not for the faint of heart,” and rightfully so. “You will be shocked and surprised. Just when you think you figured out whodunit, it will give you the biggest plot twist, so please go watch it and you won’t be disappointed,” she said.

‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ docuseries

On being a part of “After Baywatch” on Hulu, Roderick said, “It was such a cool experience because it brought all of us back together again. Some of us hadn’t seen each other in 20 years, and now, we are starting to do all these reunion shows.”

“This morning, I did Nicole Eggert’s podcast. It really brought us all together, and it so much fun. Now, we can work together again,” she revealed.

Working with director and showrunner Matthew Felker

On working with director and showrunner Matthew Felker, she said “Working with Matt was amazing. He is very professional, and he really knows how to shoot with the water, and he really wanted to tell the real story of everyone. Matt was incredible to work with and I made a friendship with him. I adore Matt.”

“I hope people get to understand it and see how it was for each of individually… We all had individual experiences and they were all so different, so it is kind of cool that the fans got to see that,” she added.

Nicole Eggert as producer

Roderick also complimented Nicole Eggert who served as a producer on the Hulu documentary, and shared that they recently participated in reunion shows together in Toronto and Hollywood.

“I’ve been lucky to be spending time with Nicole lately, which is great,” Roderick said.

Director Matthew Felker and Michael Newman. Photo Courtesy of Michael Newman.

Remembering Michael ‘Newmie’ Newman

Roderick took some time to pay her respects to the late Michael “Newmie” Newman, her “Baywatch” co-star and a real-life lifeguard and firefighter, who passed away on October 20, 2024, after an 18-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“Michael was so loved by so many people. He was just adored by so many people.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Roderick said, “It’s so crazy because on one hand, if we had social media back in the day, we would be so blown up by now because we were in the No. 1 most-watched show in the world. Our careers would have been insane.”

“On the other hand, I am glad social media didn’t exist back then because we wouldn’t have had any privacy. Without any privacy, that would have changed everything,” she acknowledged.

“The digital age is good now. I’m glad we have it. We can get things instantly,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “If this is what you really aspire to do, and this is your passion and you want to do it, then nothing can stop you. You have to go out there and do the hard things. Keep at it and don’t ever give up on it, if this is your passion.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Contentment.”

“I have everything I could have ever dreamt or imagined. I am living my best life right now,” she admitted.

“I am very content and just happy,” she added.

Success

Regarding her definition of success, Roderick concluded, “Success is happiness. That is what success is for me. When you push through all that, the end goal is happiness.”

To learn more about Brande Roderick, follow her on Instagram.