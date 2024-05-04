Bradley Simpson talks ‘Cry at the Moon’ single, the digital age, and New York show

Bradley Simpson. Photo Courtesy of Columbia Records.

Columbia recording artist Bradley Simpson chatted about his single “Cry at the Moon” and his Baby’s All Right show in New York on May 6th.

Simpson also opened up about being an artist in the digital age.

‘Cry at the Moon’

On the origin of “Cry at the Moon,” he said, “That song started the whole process. We started in Los Angeles, where we sat with our collaborators, and we were just listening to bands that we all love. We were just listening and having a very nice time.”

“I didn’t know really know where I was going, and I wrote that, and that was the catalyst for the sound. That was a very important song because it helped introduce the whole project,” he said.

The 100 Club shows in London

Simpson recalled doing the shows at The 100 Club in London. “The shows have been going well there,” he said.

“That venue has so much history to it, and there is such a weight to it because it is a legendary venue. So many people have come through it, and it was always a dream of mine to go and play there. It was amazing how fast the shows sold out there,” he explained.

Baby’s All Right show in New York

On May 6, Simpson revealed that he will be performing at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York.

“I cannot wait to play there,” he exclaimed. “I’ve heard great things about that venue. I love New York. Let’s go!”

Columbia Records

On being signed to Columbia Records, he said, “It feels really good to be a part of the Columbia Records family. The whole team there consists of lovely people. I have stepped into a really incredible team, and I am very grateful to them.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Simpson said, “It is cool. We came up in it. We started on YouTube and had different iterations of social media such as Twitter (now known as X), which we used to reach new audiences. Those online platforms were amazing for us.”

“There are obviously huge positives and negatives that come with social media,” he said. “If you are trying to promote something music-wise, and you are using it as a tool, it can be great. It is about figuring out your own personal relationship with it.”

“Technology presents a really good opportunity to reach people and be creative with the music, and how to push it out there,” he acknowledged.

“With social media, you get instant reactions from the fans,” he admitted. “I’m still a massive fan of the old-school method of going out and playing shows.”

Bradley Simpson: A fan of vinyl

Simpson noted that he is a fan of vinyl because it allows him to have more music with the music, and for the fans to have something tangible to hold and explore. He is thrilled with the recent resurgence of vinyl.

“Cry at the Moon” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.



