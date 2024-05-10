Bradley Simpson talks about his new single ‘Picasso’

Bradley Simpson. Photo Courtesy of Columbia Records.

Columbia recording artist Bradley Simpson chatted about his new radio single “Picasso.”

‘Picasso’ single

“That song came about later in the writing process for the album,” he admitted. “Ina [Wroldsen] was in town, and we wrote it together. I had been a massive fan of hers for a long time.”

Simpson continued, “Ina writes such incredible music; her lyrics are superb, and she is a great melody maker. I jumped on that opportunity immediately. ‘Picasso’ was the first song that we wrote together. Ina has such a beautiful talent for melodies and lyrics, and she comes out with these poetic lines.”

“It’s a storytelling song, and while the message of it is heartbreak, it is not a sad song,” he noted.

“I want this to be someone’s song to help get them through heartbreak and the more difficult times. I hope the fans turn it up real loud,” he said.

“From then on, I tried to keep my team as small as possible,” he said. “When I met Ina, I knew that I absolutely wanted to write more songs with her. She has become a really good friend; she is just great and amazing.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Simpson said, “This is my first solo album, and I wanted to approach it in a different way than I had ever written before.”

“It was kind of deep diving, and the whole album has been very therapeutic: I reflected on my experiences while being in the band or in my personal life over the past 10 years,” he elaborated.

“It has been a process of working through those songs, so every song is a real, honest, personal story throughout it, and it has been very honest,” she added.

Dream duet choices

Simpson would love to do a dream duet with Pharrell and Maggie Rogers, the latter of which he noted has an “amazing voice,” and he proclaimed her as a “great songwriter.”

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, he said, “Aways have fun, as cliché as it may sound. I got into music for one reason, and that is for the love of it. That keeps the fire alive within you, and it keeps you going.”

“Then, work hard, and hone your craft. Put the 10,000-plus hours in,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Simpson said, “Change.” “It would probably be ‘Change’ because things are new and different,” he said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to fly. “Flying would be pretty sick,” he admitted.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he explained, “I attribute success to happiness. For me, personally, success is enjoyment and being able to do what you love.”

“Picasso” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on Bradley Simpson, follow him on Instagram.