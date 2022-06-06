Brad Harder scores 2022 Leo nomination

Brad Harder. Photo Courtesy of Brad Harder

Canadian actor Brad Harder has a major reason to be proud. He has been nominated for a 2022 Leo Award for his acting work in “The Christmas House 2.”

He is up for the 2022 Leo Award for “Best Supporting Performance Male, Television Movie” for his performance in the Hallmark film “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.”

The Leo Awards are the awards program for the British Columbia film and television industry. Held each year in Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada). The Leo Awards were founded by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia in 1999.

Speaking of “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” it has been nominated for the coveted Leo Award for “Best Television Movie” and for the GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding TV Movie.”

Background on the film

Aside from Brad Harder, the movie stars Jonathan Bennett, Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Sharon Lawrence, and Treat Williams.

For the last two years, Mike (Robert Buckley) and Andi (Ana Ayora) have been settling into their home. Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and Bill (Treat Williams) have eased into retirement and rediscovered the joy in their marriage.

Mike’s brother Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) are on the wild adventure that is being parents to two young children. The entire Mitchell family agrees to meet again for Christmas in the quaint town of Rhinebeck, New York.

All is going according to plan for a relaxing holiday until Mike is asked to participate in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show. After some convincing from everyone else, Mike is excited to share the famed Christmas House with the world. When Mike’s opponent in the competition drops out at the last minute, Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) is tasked with rivaling to make for an epic, brother versus brother Christmas decorating showdown.

Will this competition bring lots of love and joy to the Mitchell family or will it only bring mayhem?

The film earned a glowing review, where it was hailed as an “amazing holiday sequel.”

Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder in ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.’ Photo Credit: Crown Media Family Networks

To learn more about Brad Harder, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Brad Harder chatted about “The Christmas House 2” back in the winter of 2021.