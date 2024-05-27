Brad Benedict of ‘The Oval’ talks about his new movie ‘Final Heat’

Brad Benedict. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Actor Brad Benedict of “The Oval” chatted about his new movie “Final Heat,” which was released on May 14 via Vision Films.

Benedict also served as an executive producer alongside Jeremy Gimenez, who wrote and directed the movie.

Aside from Gimenez and Benedict, it also stars Molly Cerne, Maddy Curley, Cortni Joyner, and Alexandra Daniels.

Inspiration to star and produce ‘Final Heat’

On his inspiration to star and produce the film “Final Heat,” he said, “When the idea for ‘Final Heat’ came to me originally, I was coaching Crossfit classes as a side gig to help support my budding acting career.”

Benedict continued, “At the time, I was booking supporting roles in TV and film, but I was still trying to build a successful enough acting career that could fully support me, and I felt the need to build a vehicle to prove myself as an actor.”

“I wanted to create a leading role for myself, and I loved the CrossFit community that I had become a part of. It was like an extended family, and the sport really helped me build self confidence and purpose in a time in my life when I was searching for meaning,” he said.

“Crossfit, as a sport and a culture, was becoming more and more mainstream, but there hadn’t been any narrative style films or TV shows set in the world of competitive functional fitness,” he noted.

“I wanted to be first to the market, while, at the same time, learn how to be a filmmaker, create an opportunity to star in a film, and also work through some personal trauma surrounding addiction and loss, and the scar tissue they can create,” he added.

Benedict on playing his character Cam in ‘Final Heat’

On playing Cam, he said, “I love that my character, Cam, is a flawed man, just like all of us are in real life. His flaws derive from deep love and loss, and the desire to be a hero to the ones he loves and leads.”

“I love that I was able to learn from the character I created and portrayed, and was able to heal some real life emotional wounds through telling Cam’s story, which in some ways, was my own personal story,” he said.

“I love that Cam wanted to fix the world for everybody, and live up to his late big brother’s potential, but learned that he can’t carry the weight of the world on his back alone, and that sometimes you have to accept help,” he added.

Benedict on the most challenging part to film

When asked about the most challenging part to film, he remarked, “The most challenging parts of Final Heat to film were definitely the action sequences, especially those with multiple characters.”

“When working with a micro-budget, a skeleton crew, and severe time constraints, to get adequate coverage of all the characters in a scene becomes a major hurdle,” he said.

“I am proud of what we pulled off, but I would have loved a few extra days of production to go even deeper with the action sequences specifically, and to have full time freedom to get to play with interesting camera angles and lighting techniques,” he elaborated.

“Also worth mentioning, we had to shoot a significant percentage of the film utilizing night shoots,” he said.

“Night shoots inherently are difficult and painful, as one fights natural circadian rhythm and has to dig deep just to stay conscious and sharp, when their body and brain is telling them they should be sleeping. We survived! Somehow,” he explained.

Lessons learned from this movie

On the lesson learned from this film, he said, “Where there is a will, there is a way. I can’t count the amount of industry professionals that told me and my partner, Jeremy Gimenez, that we couldn’t pull off making this movie with the time and budget we had available, but we proved them all wrong.”

Benedict continued, “Sometimes you can’t listen to the noise, and you just have to trudge forward, and good things can happen. I also learned how important it is to be a finisher.”

“It would have been easy to abandon this project on a multitude of occasions, and have good excuses to do so, but Jeremy and I leaned on each other, didn’t take no for an answer, and we finished what we started. There will always be creative people out there with potentially superior ideas, but without the grit to be a finisher, superior ideas are inconsequential,” he elaborated.

“Finish what you start, and get a little better every time. You do that and you can conquer the world. In a different vein, something I learned from the characters and the story this film tells, is that codependency may seem virtuous, but it ends up hurting all involved,” he said.

“Sometimes when you get the help and support you need, you are actually helping the people around you that you love,” he added.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, he shared, “Presently, I am on a show that is going into its sixth season, called ‘The Oval,’ from writer/director/producer Tyler Perry. I play a secret service agent who stirs up a lot of trouble, and it has been a total blast and dream come true.”

“Casting loves me as a bad guy, so I try to bring all the bad with full force,” he exclaimed. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work on The Oval, hopefully by late summer, but nothing is guaranteed in this industry.”

“In the meantime, I am eager to get my next personal project under way. I have dreams of making a music film or a western in the future,” he said.

“Maybe I should write a western musical, and kill two birds with one stone? Beyond that, I want to continue to be curious and adventurous, and to see as much as the world has to offer, and hopefully build a family of my own in the future,” he elaborated.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Benedict said, “The meaning of the word success continues to morph as I go through life. For me now, I’d say success is all about authenticity, staying true to myself, knowing I gave it all I have, and finishing what I start.”

“The biggest thing I want to accomplish is to listen to my own artistic and ethical inner voice, and ultimately, let the chips fall as they may, but with a clear conscience knowing I have honored my potential and integrity when my head hits the pillow at night,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Final Heat’

For fans and viewers, Benedict remarked, “I want people to leave this movie feeling that, with consistent hard work and vulnerability, anything is possible. And to remember, the past is not the present and old wounds can be healed with love, communication, and forgiveness.”

To learn more about Brad Benedict, follow him on Instagram.

