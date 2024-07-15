Bonnie McKee talks about her pop album ‘Hot City’ and the digital age

Bonnie McKee. Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee chatted about her pop album “Hot City,” and being a part of the digital age.

This new collection features her signature tune “American Girl,” which has amassed millions of streams and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

As a songwriter, McKee has co-written 10 No. 1 songs, including “California Gurls” and “Roar” with Katy Perry, as well as the double-platinum “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears and the platinum-selling “C’Mon” by Ke$ha, in addition to songs for Cher, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, Kygo, and Adam Lambert, among others.

Inspiration for her pop album ‘Hot City’

On her inspiration for her pop album, “Hot City,” McKee said, “I actually discovered this forum online, which was 500 pages long, where the fans were all discussing this unreleased album when I was signed to Epic Records. It really came through that, and I let the fans decide. This album was completely curated by the fans for the fans.”

“I hope to provide a place to escape with this album because the world is a crazy place right now, and I just want people to have an album they can listen to and connect to, and feel empowered by,” she said.

“A common thread throughout my career has been perseverance,” she acknowledged. “I’ve been through a lot of hardships, and I write these songs because it is what I need to hear. I hope people feel empowered, safe, and joyful when they listen to my music… that’s the goal.”

Favorite song on the album

On her personal favorite tune on the record, she said, “While it is so hard to choose a favorite, I really love ‘Hot City’ since I think it has staying power.”

“I also love ‘Everything But You,’ that one means a lot to me. It is probably the saddest one… it’s a heartbreaking one. I love fluffy pop, but it is nice to have a little bit more heart and heartbreak,” she acknowledged.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, McKee said, “I love it because it has really democratized music where anyone with any talent can put music up on the Internet.”

“You don’t necessarily need to have a publicist or a record label, even though it helps to have those things. It is great that anyone can make music in their living room, and it can reach an audience,” she said.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she remarked, “Ultimately, I want to end up in movie making and TV show making. I’m a very visual artist (seeing all my music videos), and I’ve been directing all these music videos.”

“I really want to make a TV show, one that is loosely based on my life and what it’s like to be in the music industry… that’s the goal,” she noted.

“I am talking to a few people about a couple of projects… We will see what happens,” she said.

“Basically, I wanted to tell longer stories than 3.5 minutes. Also, I would really like to tour… That would be the ultimate goal,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “Don’t be too precious about your songs, keep writing because you are full of great ideas. You don’t have to get hung up on one thing.”

“Collaboration is key,” she underscored. “I think it’s really important to collaborate. I learn something every time I write something with somebody new.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Falling on my face on my first record deal, back when I was signed to Warner Bros. was a really important moment for me because if everything had just worked out and that first album had taken off and all my dreams came true the first round, then I wouldn’t be the artist that I am today.”

“I am really grateful for the failures that I’ve had in my career, and that ultimately lead me to songwriting for other people, which has been a really rewarding experience for me,” she noted.

Bonnie McKee. Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

WeHo Pride Parade

McKee recalled being a part of the WeHo Pride Parade, which took place in West Hollywood, California.

“That was so much fun,” she admitted. “That was a bucket list moment for me. I’ve always wanted to play at WeHo Pride, it’s one of the very first big Prides in America, so I was really proud to be on that stage.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Hot City.”

“It’s all about ‘Hot City’,” she admitted. “I really built a world with this album. Everything is all things ‘Hot City’,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “to teleport.”

“Teleporting would allow me to travel easily and save so much money,” she said. “I could teleport my whole team and we can do a whole team, where we can go all around the world.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, McKee said, “Being able to do what I love and loving doing it. Back in the day, I would feel that I would have to be No. 1 to be successful but that is really no longer the case anymore.”

“I am just grateful to do something I love every day and be able to share it with the world, and feeling like I can connect on a human level with people,” she added.

Bonnie McKee. Photo Courtesy of Bonnie McKee.

Fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she remarked, “I am so grateful. I love my fans so much. I feel a really deep connection with them. I would not have made this album, put it out, and re-recorded everything if it weren’t for the fans.”

“Honestly, the fans are my encouragement and my cheerleaders online… they are the reason why I did this,” she expressed.

“Every time I am doing a Livestream or meet them in my meet and greets, I feel like I am hanging out with my friends. I am just so grateful for them… the fans are really awesome,” she concluded.

“Hot City” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Bonnie McKee, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.

