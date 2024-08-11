Connect with us

Bob Beamon and Stix Bones talk about their Peekskill show and ‘Good Day New York’

U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer Bob Beamon and Stix Bones sat down and chatted in Burgerology USA in Midtown about their latest musical endeavors.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bob Beamon and Stix Bones
Bob Beamon and Stix Bones. Photo Credit: MarQ Brown, WhoShotYa! BK LLC.
Bob Beamon and Stix Bones. Photo Credit: MarQ Brown, WhoShotYa! BK LLC.

On Sunday, August 11th, U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer Bob Beamon and Stix Bones sat down and chatted in Burgerology USA in Midtown about their latest musical endeavors.

The Bone Squad is an acronym for “Brothers of Noble Excellence.” The jazz album “Olimpik Soul” is Bones’ third EP, and it encompasses elements of jazz, soul and hip-hop.

Their group is comprised of Stix Bones on drums, Bob Beamon on percussion, Densen “Meighstro” Curwen on piano/synths/strings, Albert Brisbane on bass, Steven Brown on guitar, Sean Taylor (Sxntylr) on trumpet, Melvin Smith on the saxophone, Abiodun Oyewole on vocals, and Khadejia Bass on vocals.

Peekshill, New York show

On Saturday, August 10th, The Bone Squad performed a two-hour show in Peekskill, New York.

“I thought the show at Peekskill was very good,” Beamon said. “This is the first time I saw people getting up and dancing, and that was interesting. To me, that means that the music speaks for itself, and that people enjoyed themselves.”

“I thought it was very entertaining for the people, and they were very excited to be there listening to Stix Bones and The Bone Squad. Our energy comes from Stix, and he was able to bring the tempo up or down,” Beamon added.

“That show was mesmerizing,” Stix Bones said. We were able to turn that café into a colosseum with that energy and with that dynamic.”

“It is good to have your music expressed to people who just hear the buzz, and then, when they come and experience it, they don’t want to leave, and they want more. The music speaks volumes, and overall, it was a great show at Peekskill,” Bones elaborated.

In terms of tempo, they listed “Leap” as their personal favorite song on the album, as well as “My Lady.” “I just love the song ‘My Lady,’ and it hit me in the gut yesterday,” Beamon admitted. “I love how Albert Brisbane played the bassline of ‘My Lady,’ and he just took it to another level.”

“We work off of each other’s energies, and the heartbeat comes from Stix,” Beamon revealed.

“I love every song on the whole album,” Bones said. “It is written to fit your day-to-day moods. Each record speaks to you. The significance of ‘Olimpik Soul’ is that you champions from different parts of the world that come together and make this great album,” Bones acknowledged.

‘Good Day New York’

They are thrilled to be performing their music on “Good Day New York” on Monday, August 12, 2024.

“I am pumped up,” Beamon said. “This time is very special because I am playing music. We need to have energy so that people can enjoy the energy that comes through.”

“New York is our home,” Bones admitted. “So, we are excited for ‘Good Day New York’ and we are getting ourselves ready to be on that main platform and that main stage to give New Yorkers what their deserve, which is good music — Olimpik Soul music.”

“New York is the ground where you need to make it or break it,” Beamon said. “We are grateful that they thought of us to be the ones that present this to the music fans of New York City. We want to remind New York that we are still here,” Bones concluded.

“Olimpik Soul” is available on Apple MusicSpotify, and iHeartRadio.

For more information on Stix Bones, follow him on Instagram and the official website.

In this article:Bob Beamon, Burgerology, good day new york, hip-hop, Jazz, midtown, Music, New York, peekskill, soul, Stix Bones, the bone squad
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

