Bo Mitchell talks about starring in the film ‘The Line’

Actor, entrepreneur, and skateboarder Bo Mitchell chatted about starring in the new film “The Line.”

The movie follows the dark and enticing world of fraternity life and everything that comes with that including promises of high social status and alumni connections that open doors.

Bo plays Mitch Miller, a privileged college student and the son of John Malkovich and Denise Richards’ characters, who is grappling with deep internal conflict and familial pressure.

Mitch is the stereotypical “daddy’s money” kid, but there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface.

The film also stars Alex Wolff, Halle Bailey, Austin Abrams, and the late Angus Cloud.

How was your experience in “The Line”?

It was one of my best experiences on a set to date! The teamwork throughout the cast and crew was inspiring. Everyone was so dedicated to their craft and focused. I am craving another set experience like that.

What did you like most about your character?

I like to do my best to bring heart to a character when there may not be room for one in the script. “Mitch” had a big heart despite his problematic ways, and I enjoyed bringing that through when I could.

What did this screenplay teach you about yourself?

It taught me a lot about structuring a character arc/trajectory. I was able to explore that a lot more with this role and the support of our director, Ethan.

What inspires you each day as an actor and creative?

Telling stories, I love the idea of sharing concepts and paying homage to life experiences. I do my best to tie my characters to something I lived through in real life.

What do your plans for the future include?

Oh boy, a ton! Haha… I love entrepreneurship and I am developing affordable and sustainable living spaces/communities in my hometown.

I am investing in young businesses that have goals to better the world and running my nonprofit, “Home for Skateboarding”, as well as supporting my mother’s animal rescue nonprofit, “Saving the Chained Dogs.”

In the acting realm, I want more challenging roles working with passionate folks like my experience on “The Line.” I also want to write and direct in the future.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Great question. Get your hands dirty. Start making things with your friends and your phones. Distribute and market it on social media.

You have to spearhead your way into this industry. If you want it go get it.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

This may be my fav as well! Well, I think about this a lot. I see success as a “running pace” not a “finish line”. It is a mindset more than a goal. Here is a way to look at it, what does it take to not succeed?

My answer is giving up, if you don’t give up then you are doing better than most right there. Learn lessons as much as you can from things not going as planned or wished. I do not see it as a loss or failure but a step in the path of success.

So with that in mind, I do my best to not get caught up in things going one way or another.

Maybe a business did not go as well as planned, maybe the project I worked on wins an Oscar. It is hard to tell what is good or bad but it’s a part of the journey of success.

What would you like to tell our readers about “The Line”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Think about putting yourself in these characters’ place. Do not judge them, instead try to imagine walking a mile in their shoes.

For real, now imagine would you have done anything differently. However, most people maybe are not ready for that level of self-reflection, haha!

If Ethan was here he would ask you to question “Traditions” so I will relay that for him as well.

