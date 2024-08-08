Blue Kimble talks about Season 5 of ‘Ruthless’ on BET+

Blue Kimble in 'Ruthless' on BET+. Photo Courtesy of BET+.

Actor Blue Kimble chatted about starring in Season 5 of “Ruthless” on BET+.

‘Ruthless’ Season 5

The synopsis is: The time has come for the most insane, the most intense, most “Ruthless” season ever.

“I am excited,” he said. “It is one of the most dynamic things that is going on right now. Whenever it is time for the ‘purple people’ to come back, we always get excited.”

Kimble on playing his character Andrew Whiteside

“Andrew is complex,” he admitted. “His mission is to rescue everyone within the cult and within the situation. Being so deep undercover is mentally conflicting, so he has problems deciding how he can do things safely without harming or killing people. Andrew is losing his grip on his reality. I can’t wait for everybody to see that.”

“This is going to be a great season, and I know for a fact that people are going to enjoy it,” he added.

Colin McCalla and Matt Cedeño

Kimble had great words about working with Colin McCalla (River) and Matt Cedeño, who plays “The Highest.”

“Colin is back as River in full effect this season,” he said. “River and Andrew have a big dynamic going on this season, and viewers ought to look for that. We try to stay busy but ‘Ruthless’ gets first dibs.”

“This season The Highest is doing different things, and he is tapping into some different things. There are going to be a lot of changes,” Kimble foreshadowed.

“Everything is unpredictable this season. We are right at the beginning of a roller coaster,” he added.

Kimble on working with Tyler Perry

On working with Tyler Perry, he remarked, “Just to be able to be in his presence, and to call him a friend, mentor, and boss is just a blessing. Any time that he speaks to us, and speaks to me, and speaks into me, I soak that up. I am just a sponge any time I am around him.”

“Tyler keeps topping himself in everything that he has done, and he is just amazing,” Kimble added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “The future is bright. We love to work, and work produces more work. I still feel young within it, and I want to do more. I still wake up each day smiling and excited about going to set.”

“Each time I film, it is a different vibe and a different experience every time, and I love that,” he acknowledged.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Busy and tired.” “No, I am blessed and abundant,” he clarified.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “The platforms are different ways to reach more people. The different platforms come into play, and you have to be able to evolve with the times because everything is digital these days. You need to be able to evolve with it.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, Kimble said, “You have to keep going. This is a long game, and it’s not an instant or overnight thing.”

“You need to dedicate yourself and put the work in, and then, the universe rewards your efforts. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication. You need to keep going because it’s a long race,” he elaborated.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “to fly.” “Who does it bigger and better than Superman? I feel like he has the best set,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he revealed, “Success means happiness, and doing something that gives you fulfillment, joy, and contentment.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Ruthless’ Season 5

For fans and viewers, Kimble remarked, “I hope the fans get excitement, fear, as well as the yearn and the want for more. The word that is going to be used to describe Season 5 is ‘unpredictable.’ This season is such a hot mess to the point where it’s a cold mess.”

To learn more about actor Blue Kimble, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.