Blanca Blanco talks about ‘Breaking the Mold’ book, and the digital age

Actress Blanca Blanco. Photo Credit: Filip Shobot

Actress Blanca Blanco chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new book “Breaking the Mold,” and the digital age.

‘Breaking the Mold’ book

“I wrote the book, ‘Breaking the Mold’ during the COVID lockdown,” she said. “I realized that a lot of people were experiencing hardships and I wanted to share my story and give them hope. I have had to overcome poverty and abuse and I knew I could offer some tools and inspire others.”

She acknowledged that it was a “cathartic and therapeutic process” for her to write this book. “In telling my story, I often had to relive my past and it stirred up a lot of mixed emotions. At times it was healing and it allowed me to view my past in a new light and have more compassion for myself and what I had gone through,” she said.

“Other times, I would write for hours and need to take a break because certain parts of my past were very intense and difficult for me,” she said.

When asked what she learned about herself about writing this book, Blanco said, “I learned that I really enjoyed the creative process of writing. Through writing my book I was able to express myself and be vulnerable in a way that I had not been before (at least not publicly). I have been very private but I learned that by sharing my traumas and the imperfect parts about myself I became more relatable and authentic.”

The digital age

On being an author in the digital age, she responded, “It is difficult as an author to compete with the digital age and particularly online streaming. Reading books has always been (and continues to be) a healthy escape for me. I hope that is the case for my readers too. Although the digital age has its challenges its also been a wonderful resource in reaching a bigger audience by doing interviews, podcasts, appearances, and marketing the book.”

Regarding her future plans, Blanco shared, “My future plans are to continue raising awareness about trauma, grief, poverty, and mental health. My mission is to provide strength and hope in light of today’s current events. Eventually, I would love for my book to become a film or television series.”

On her definition of success, Blanco explained, “For me, success means finishing what I start and seeing it through no matter what. It’s an accumulation of small tasks and daily habits that have led to achieving my goals, personal growth, and my mental health. I have worked hard to break through many barriers.”

“I have accomplished a lot in my life and my career but after losing all of my possessions in the Woolsey fire I realized that true success comes from within. It is not something anyone can take away from you. It is being able to fully express who you are and make a difference in other people’s lives. Today, I am at peace with who I am and everything I’ve been through, and that to me is the definition of success.”

For fans and readers, she remarked about the new book, “I want my readers to know they don’t have to be defined by their past. They can break the cycle of poverty and abuse by changing their mindset. A tragic or painful situation always unlocks a deeper lesson and serves as an opportunity for growth.”

“I want them to feel empowered and know they can break free of self-limiting beliefs and that they are in control of their own destiny. Ultimately, I just want to help others, and if my story inspires at least one person then I have accomplished my goal,” she concluded.

“Breaking the Mold” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about actress Blanca Blanco, follow her on Instagram.