Blair Lamora talks about starring in ‘Shoresy,’ and the digital age

Blair Lamora. Photo Credit: Richie Lubaton.

Actress Blair Lamora chatted about starring in “Shoresy,” and being a part of the digital age.

Lamora on her experience filming ‘Shoresy’

“This experience has been a whirlwind of fun,” she said. “Every season has set the bar higher for everyone and it’s incredible to be a part of such a solid team. The moment you step on set everyone is ready to go but they also allow the space to play and have fun.”

“From cast to crew, everyone puts in their all on this project and there’s so much respect for the work. It’s fantastic to see so many BIPOC and LGBTQIA also included on and off screen.

“Stepping into the ‘Shoresy’ universe was intimidating at first but everything melted away once the puck dropped on production and we meshed great as a team. Grateful to be a part of it all,” she elaborated.

Playing Ziigwan in ‘Shoresy’

On portraying Ziigwan, she remarked, “One of the many things I absolutely adore about Ziigwan is how ferocious she is. She is not afraid of anyone and doesn’t shy away from letting everyone know exactly how she feels.”

“There is a lot of bite to her and I love that it really shines in many different forms. She’s right in the mix throwing cutthroat chirps to the hockey players but is protective of the team when situations get serious, not to mention she’s got fierce love and loyalty towards her friends, family, and community. She might have an aggressive tone but she has a big heart,” she elaborated.

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into acting

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Your dreams are much closer than you think. Take courageous creative leaps, align yourself with your goals, and choose your mentors wisely.”

“Recognize your reasoning behind getting into acting and hold onto that because that’s what’s going to drive you. Rejection is just redirection, take everything with a grain of salt,” she said.

“This industry is not for the faint of heart but if you learn, adapt, keep trying your best, and showing up – you’ll make it to where you’re meant to be,” she added.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “It’s been interesting being an actress in the digital age. So many platforms and spaces to be a part of but I think it’s important to stay grounded in your goals.”

“Social media is a great tool to connect with like-minded people, share great creative work, and hold space for important conversations. I personally love Internet culture and have since I was a kid,” she said.

“I believe in keeping my personal privacy but there is also room for play to see the life behind the actor a bit. It’s truly what you make it,” she added.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “No one can predict what the future holds but working on new creative projects, spending time with my loved ones, and travelling sounds great to me!”

“I’m constantly trying to stay connected and inspired by my environments, so as long as that keeps happening, the future is looking bright,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success is falling asleep feeling peace. There is no physical measure of success in my eyes, it’s a feeling.”

“If you can feel at ease with who you are, the choices you’ve made, and the work you’ve done, your internal world will inevitably feel peace,” she said.

“If you’ve tried your best, shown up truthfully and unapologetically there is nothing more successful than that,” she noted.

Closing thoughts on ‘Shoresy’

For viewers, she remarked about “Shoresy,” “It is filled with heart. There is something in Shoresy that everyone can relate to.”

“The passion for being part of a team, the drive to do the best you can, the fierce devotion to one’s dreams, or just a good ole fashioned hockey scene,” she acknowledged.

“So get your bums in a seat because it’s one wickedly hilarious ride and these Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are bringing the lumber,” she concluded.

To learn more about Blair Lamora, follow her on Instagram.