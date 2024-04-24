Blaine Hopkins talks about writing and producing ‘Yes! the Musical’

Blaine Hopkins. Photo Credit: James Berkley.

Blaine Hopkins chatted about writing and producing “Yes! the Musical.”

Inspiration to write this production

On his inspiration to write this musical, he said, “This journey of creation has been the culmination of all of my passions.”

“I have always been a huge musical theatre fan (from performing to producing on Broadway), I was an executive producer of “Say Yes to the Dress” (which was non-stop fun and chaos), and I am a tremendous fan of the word ‘Yes,’ and all that it conveys. This is the culmination of my life’s journey,” he explained.

“While the show is really silly and fun, it also has a serious throughline: Embrace everything you are and everything you desire. Life is short: Say Yes,” he added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lesson learned from this script, he said, “This script is actually very personal. I’ve never understood why a lot of people have really strong opinions about what they love and hate. I see the world in a much grayer context.”

“Everything has a positive and negative side. Our bride, Ashley, is my stand-in and her key intro song ‘How Do You Know What You Want?’ says it all,” he said

“This show is a constant reminder to myself to go for what I want without hesitation or delay. Like writing and producing this show. Just do it,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being a musical theatre producer in the digital age, he said, “Wow, well I’m a fairly new theatre producer (most of my career has been film and TV) so I don’t know anything else. But I love it. Our ability to spread the word about what we’re building is exponentially different than it would be with old media.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he remarked, “Well, after this three-year journey, a month on the beach. Once we get through this world premiere, the plan is to roll it out in other Entertainment Destinations like Vegas, LA, Chicago and New York. Then, a tour. Then, international.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors and filmmakers

For young and aspiring actors, directors, and producers, he said, “You have got to believe with all your heart and soul that what your making means everything to you.”

“It will seem insurmountable, but just keep pushing that rock up the hill. You’ll either make it to the top, or get crushed by the rock,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “This ties directly into the show. Personal fulfillment is the clearest definition of success.”

“Did you accomplish something that gave you and others joy? Did you do it while supporting those around you? You are a runaway success. And some real estate along the way doesn’t hurt,” he said.

Closing thoughts on ‘Yes! the Musical’

For viewers and fans, he remarked about this production, “This musical is the full package… Come laugh with us, dance and sing along, and maybe even shed a tear.”

“If you love weddings, you will love ‘Yes! the Musical.’ If you hate weddings, you will really love this musical,” he concluded.

To learn more about “Yes! the Musical,” check out its official Facebook page, and its official homepage.