Blackswan talk about starring in ‘K-Pop Idols’ on Apple TV+

Blackswan is a K-Pop multinational all-girl group that is formed by DR Music. The group consists of Fatou, Gabi, Sriya and NVee.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Blackswan in 'K-Pop Idols'
Blackswan in 'K-Pop Idols.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.
Blackswan in 'K-Pop Idols.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

‘K-Pop Idols’

The ladies chatted about starring in the new series “K-Pop Idols,” which premieres on August 30th. on Apple TV+

On partnering with Apple TV+ and being a part of K-Pop Idols, Sriya said, “It’s a great opportunity, I would say. It was an unexpected thing at first, but we never thought that Apple TV+ would approach us.”

“It’s a really great opportunity and an amazing experience. Thank you so much Apple TV+ for giving us this opportunity; we are really grateful for that,” Sriya acknowledged.

Lessons learned from this Apple TV+ series

On the lessons learned from being in K-pop Idols, Gabi said, “I learned that people could make mistakes, but if they really want to improve in themselves, and they want to improve, it’s okay… but they need to want to improve.”

Fatou remarked, “It taught me that people can have really high highs, and really low lows, and learning to navigate between those is difficult, but it taught me how to do that. I was grateful that the camera and our therapist was there.”

The digital age

On being performers in the digital age, NVee said, “Technology is such a big thing these days. We use it for everything, especially in this industry. Social media is where our job is. I think it’s for all entertainment, especially all worldly things. What we like to see is how we engage through social media and technology.”

“A lot of feedback and comments come from social media,” NVee said. “We can be able to show this group globally, and that’s a good thing. We like to engage and use social media, especially since we are all from different cultures.”

“We are able to have our supporters from all over the globe, and then, they can be able to share and show it to other people. That way, more people get to know about us too,” NVee explained.

“I think social media is a good thing to have; this way, we can share our music with everybody,” NVee added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, Fatou said, “First don’t be afraid to dream. Don’t be afraid of the unknown. I can also tell you it is going to be difficult. I am not going to sugarcoat anything.”

“You are going to need to put in a lot of hard work,” Fatou underscored. “If the opportunities are in another country, you will probably miss your family and your friends. You have to learn a new language and a new culture, but if it’s really your dream, then it’s all worth it.”

“I know what it feels like to long for that dream,” Fatou said. “It’s not going to be easy but it’s really worth it. Don’t be afraid and keep going. If we can do it, you can do it too. At the end of the day, we are all the same, human beings. Just keep going, you’ve got this.”

“Even the charcoal takes time to turn into diamond… Never give up,” Sriya said.

“Also, try to get a ‘yes’ from the many ‘no’s you get. That’s what my father always told me,” Gabi added.

Closing thoughts on the series ‘K-Pop Live’

For fans and viewers, NVee remarked, “I think the one thing we want them to get out of it is that we are all human beings, and we all have good days, and we all have bad days. There might be things that we are not good at from the start, and there are things that we can improve.”

“It really shows the human side of K-Pop,” NVee noted. “It is not just us; there are other idols and groups that face the same problems that we do maybe just a little bit differently, and it just shows who we are as humans.”

“We hope the fand can all accept that, and that they watch it,” NVee concluded.

To learn more about Blackswan, follow them on Instagram.

In this article:all-girl, apple tv+, Blackswan, Digital Age, fatou, gabi, Group, k-pop idols, nvee, Series, sriya
