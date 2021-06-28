Bill Hayes of ‘Days of Our Lives’ celebrates 96th birthday

Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes. Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater, NBC

Veteran actor Bill Hayes of the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” celebrated his 96th birthday on June 5, 2021.

His character, Doug Williams, was first introduced on the NBC daytime drama back in 1970 by Betty Corday. He is married to Susan Seaforth Hayes, who also stars as his wife Julie Williams on “Days of Our Lives,” a role she has played all seven decades that the soap opera has been on the air.

In 2018, the soap couple was recognized with the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement” Daytime Emmy Award. He was also nominated twice for “Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series” in 1975 and 1976.

Hayes is also a musician. As a recording artist, his song “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” went to the top of the Billboard charts in the spring of 1955.

