Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Bill Hayes of ‘Days of Our Lives’ celebrates 96th birthday

Veteran actor Bill Hayes of the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” celebrated his 96th birthday on June 5, 2021.

Published

Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes
Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes. Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater, NBC
Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes. Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater, NBC

Veteran actor Bill Hayes of the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” celebrated his 96th birthday on June 5, 2021.

His character, Doug Williams, was first introduced on the NBC daytime drama back in 1970 by Betty Corday. He is married to Susan Seaforth Hayes, who also stars as his wife Julie Williams on “Days of Our Lives,” a role she has played all seven decades that the soap opera has been on the air.

In 2018, the soap couple was recognized with the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement” Daytime Emmy Award. He was also nominated twice for “Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series” in 1975 and 1976.

Hayes is also a musician. As a recording artist, his song “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” went to the top of the Billboard charts in the spring of 1955.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes back in March of 2021.

In this article:Actor, bill hayes, days of our lives, Nbc, soap opera, Susan Seaforth Hayes

You may also like:

World

Florida death toll climbs to nine as rescuers race to find survivors

The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, officials said Sunday, with more than 150 people still...

15 hours ago

Entertainment

'Godfather' of Tibetan rap spits karmic rhymes

In his tracksuit, silver chain and sparkling trainers, MC Tenzin would look like any other rapper if not for the backdrop of Himalayan peaks.

16 hours ago
Two Catholic churches burn to ground on First Nations' land Two Catholic churches burn to ground on First Nations' land

Life

More Catholic churches burned down on Indigenous land in Canada

RCMP officers said both buildings were completely destroyed, and they were treating the fires as "suspicious."

23 hours ago
Moscow Covid deaths surge as Asia-Pacific countries lock down Moscow Covid deaths surge as Asia-Pacific countries lock down

World

Moscow Covid deaths surge as Asia-Pacific countries lock down

Moscow on Sunday recorded its worst daily coronavirus death toll and Indonesia saw more than 21,000 infections in a day.

23 hours ago