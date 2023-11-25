Bill Barrett talks about Season 5 of ‘The Oval,’ and ‘First Wives Club’

Travis Cure and Bill Barrett in 'The Oval.' Photo Courtesy of BET

Actor Bill Barrett chatted about Season 5 of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” on BET, and “First Wives Club.”

Portraying Secret Service Agent Max

He plays the role of Secret Service Agent Max Carter opposite Travis Cure, who plays Bobby, a friend of Lilly (Ciera Payton), the wife of the Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop (played by Lodric D. Collins). “It has been a fun ride,” he admitted.

“Travis Cure is really funny, he is a good dude and he has become a really close friend from working together,” he said. “I love the partnership that Travis and I have on that show.”

“It’s wild over the seasons to see where we all started from, and to see where they are all at, especially character-wise and with the different arcs. It’s a lot of fun,” he added.

For Barrett, he noted that Season 2 of “The Oval” was fun, where he worked with Michelle Hayden, who played his character’s love interest Blakely.

Max is back in the White House

He is excited for his character to be back in the White House on the show. “Max has a lot of unfinished business in the White House,” he said. “Both Max and Bobby do.”

“We have some trouble to cause as we do best,” he foreshadowed. “I love the fans see the vulnerability and the pain there, as well as the laughs and the comedy.”

Kron Moore as the First Lady

Barrett praised Kron Moore, who plays First Lady Victoria Franklin, for being a “great character.”

“You never really know what she has up her sleeve. She is running the White House as if it were Russian roulette. Who knows what she is going to do with the Vice President as her puppet? I’m really proud of everybody in the cast and how far we’ve come,” he said.

“Everyone I’ve worked with on that show has been incredible. Also, very kind and generous,” Barrett added.

Working with Brad Benedict as Kyle

He also shared that he liked doing the boxing scenes (in a previous season) with his co-star Brad Benedict, who plays Secret Service Agent Kyle Flint. “The boxing was a good one. That was a lot of fun to shoot,” he said. “Kyle’s character is such a fun role.”

“Brad is so good getting under people’s skins as Kyle, he is so great,” Barrett said. “We play off of each other in a really fun way. It is interesting to watch Brad work; he does it so well.”

Colin McCalla as River

Barrett had nice words about actor Colin McCalla from “Ruthless,” who plays the crossover role of River on “The Oval.”

“Colin is great. I think he did such a good job this Season, especially with the scenes that he had with Daniel, who plays the First Son. I love watching everybody that I work with; it’s so much fun,” Barrett said.

Actor he would like to do more scenes with on ‘The Oval’

When asked which actor on Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” he would like to do more scenes with, Barrett responded, “Ed Quinn.” “I am interested to do more scenes with Ed, who plays the president Hunter,” he said.

“It would be interesting to see Max and Hunter together, especially since Max has changed a lot from the first season to where he is now,. It would be fun to see more scenes between those two characters,” he added.

‘First Wives Club’ on BET

Barrett played the recurring role of Jacob Rosen in the BET comedy TV series “First Wives Club,” which was created by Tracy Oliver. “I really enjoy being a part of the First Wives Club,” he acknowledged, prior to noting that Jacob showcases a different side of his artistry.

‘The Oval’ fans

For his fans and supporters of “The Oval,” Barrett said, “I feel like the show keeps getting better. Every storyline keeps getting more intense, and it’s fun. I really enjoy watching it every Tuesday myself.”

“Having any type of supporters is a really special thing,” he added. “Thank you for appreciating and enjoying watching Max’s ups and downs.”

To learn more about actor Bill Barrett, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.