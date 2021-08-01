Bill Barrett delivers in compelling short film ‘Reverend Falls’

Bill Barrett in 'Reverend Falls.' Photo Courtesy of 'Reverend Falls.'

Actor Bill Barrett delivers in the compelling short film “Reverend Falls.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This short movie was written and directed by Patrick Seda, and Barrett plays the role of Gary, the reverend. It deals with a well-liked who struggles with his hidden sexual orientation and true religious views, so he pays a visit to a couple (played by Dylan Cheek and Bryan Justin) who has already gone through the pain of coming out.

Barrett is a revelation in this role, while Cheek and Justin are understanding and they try to serve as the voice of reason; moreover, Barrett is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The short is rich in symbolism, and it is certainly worth checking out.

Compliments to showrunner Patrick Seda for writing and directing such a bold film, and Barett, Cheek, and Justin should be commended for their solid acting performances. It garners two thumbs up.

The entire short “Reverend Falls” may be seen below:

Barrett stars in the role of Max Carter on “The Oval” on BET.

