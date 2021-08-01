Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Bill Barrett delivers in compelling short film ‘Reverend Falls’

Actor Bill Barrett delivers in the compelling short film “Reverend Falls.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Bill Barrett in 'Reverend Falls'
Bill Barrett in 'Reverend Falls.' Photo Courtesy of 'Reverend Falls.'
Bill Barrett in 'Reverend Falls.' Photo Courtesy of 'Reverend Falls.'

Actor Bill Barrett delivers in the compelling short film “Reverend Falls.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This short movie was written and directed by Patrick Seda, and Barrett plays the role of Gary, the reverend. It deals with a well-liked who struggles with his hidden sexual orientation and true religious views, so he pays a visit to a couple (played by Dylan Cheek and Bryan Justin) who has already gone through the pain of coming out.

Barrett is a revelation in this role, while Cheek and Justin are understanding and they try to serve as the voice of reason; moreover, Barrett is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The short is rich in symbolism, and it is certainly worth checking out.

Compliments to showrunner Patrick Seda for writing and directing such a bold film, and Barett, Cheek, and Justin should be commended for their solid acting performances. It garners two thumbs up.

The entire short “Reverend Falls” may be seen below:

Barrett stars in the role of Max Carter on “The Oval” on BET.

To learn more about Bill Barrett, check out his IMDb page.

In this article:Actor, Bill Barrett, Film, reverend falls, Short
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

6 mins ago

Life

More countries increasing climate pledges, piling pressure on big emitters

Over 100 countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations.

23 hours ago
Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

World

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet, second only to Antarctica - Copyright AFP/File Angela WeissGreenland’s...

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

U.S. health body announces data breach, but those concerned can wait 2 months

This cyberattack could disclose sensitive medical diagnosis or images if payments are not made.

18 hours ago