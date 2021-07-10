Bianca D’Ambrosio up for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award

Bianca and Chiara D'Ambrosio. Photo Credit: LANY Entertainment

Bianca D’Ambrosio is up for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in “The Bay.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Bianca scored a nomination for “Outstanding Younger Performer In A Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Frankie Sanders in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series “The Bay” on Popstar! TV.

In this category, she is nominated alongside her twin sister, Chiara D’Ambrosio, who plays Regan Sanders.

Bianca and Chiara will both star in the upcoming drama series “yA.”

Season 6 of “The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.