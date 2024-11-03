Beth Broderick talks about her Hallmark film ‘Holiday Mismatch’

Beth Broderick in 'Holiday Mismatch.' Photo Credit: Jonathan Wenk, Hallmark Media.

Veteran actress Beth Broderick chatted about her new Hallmark movie “Holiday Mismatch,” which will premiere on Sunday, November 3rd.

The synopsis is: New retiree Barb (Beth Broderick) joins a Holiday Committee but clashes with long standing member Kath (Caroline Rhea). When they realize their kids have started dating, they conspire to break up the happy couple.

“This year, my movie is with my favorite girl in the world, Caroline Rhea,” Broderick said about the new rom-com “Holiday Mismatch.” “We are starring in this movie together. I hope everyone is going to watch it; it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Beth Broderick at Hudson Yards

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark was able to spread joy to fans with the first-ever “Jingle Stop Tour.”

16 talented actors from this year’s holiday movies traveled on a Hallmark Christmas-themed bus from Washington, DC, to Philly to New York’s Hudson Yards (at The Vessel). They stopped to greet fans, hand out treats and spread cheer.

“It’s a thrill to be here,” Broderick exclaimed. “It is so beautiful out. It really feels like Christmas already. It’s exciting.”

Broderick on Christmas Con and 90s Con

Over the years, Broderick shared that she enjoys being a part of Christmas Con and 90s Con along with her “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” co-stars Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea. “I love Christmas Con and I love everything to do with Christmas,” she said.

Broderick on success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means having the great privilege of being involved in 11 Christmas movies and making people happy is the most successful thing I can think of doing.”