Bernadette Petters and Ted Snowdon honored at the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein GALA

Bernadette Peters. Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles

On Monday, November 11th, the 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Awards GALA took place at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The event honored such musical theater icons as Bernadette Petters and producer Ted Snowdon.

This Oscar Hammerstein Award GALA concert event was hosted by Michael Urie, who is currently starring in the Broadway production of Once Upon Mattress.

Ms. Peters was bestowed the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for “Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater” and Snowdon was presented The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award.

Peters is a three-time Tony Award winner and recipient of a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Peters expressed her gratitude to all the performers that performed this evening.

Snowdon is an acclaimed producer, whose credits include two Tony award-winning productions.

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theater through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. Hammerstein’s contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time.

The 2024 GALA also featured live entertainment with special appearances by Alex Newell (“Shucked”), Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon”), Jelani Remy (“Back to the Future”) and Christine Baranski.

Robert Cuccioli performed a song from the York Theater’s upcoming new musical “The Big Dipper.” Jenna Gavigan (formerly Dainty June in “Gypsy”) sang “Kramer’s Song,” which is a song that Bernadette wrote to complement her children’s book “Broadway Barks.”

In addition, it featured appearances by such special guests as Klea Blackhurst, Victor Garber, Julie Halston, James Lapine, Marilyn Maye, Randy Rainbow, and Elizabeth Stanley, among others. Stephen DeAngelis directed the evening.

Most recently, Bernadette Peters headlined Carnegie Hall in New York City.

For more information on Broadway sensation Bernadette Peters, check out her official website.