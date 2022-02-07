Connect with us

Benjamin Bryant is nominated for six 2022 Indie Series Awards

Filmmaker and actor Benjamin Bryant has been nominated for six 2022 Indie Series Awards.

Benjamin Bryant
Benjamin Bryant. Photo by Jake Simpson, Bryant Zamberlan Group
Filmmaker and actor Benjamin Bryant has been nominated for six 2022 Indie Series Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Bryant is nominated for “Best Supporting Actor — Comedy” for his work in the digital comedy series “Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)” and for “Best Actor — Audio Fiction” for the audio drama “Forever and a Day.” He is also nominated twice for “Best Comedy Series,” which included a nod for “Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him).”

Bryant is also up for “Best Ensemble — Audio Fiction” for “Forever and a Day” and for “Best Ensemble — Comedy” for “Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him).”

His feature film “Station to Station,” which he wrote and directed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been hailed as “compelling” by Digital Journal.

To learn more about actor and filmmaker Benjamin Bryant, follow him on Instagram and visit his IMDb page.

For a complete list of the 2022 Indie Series Awards nominations, visit its official homepage.

