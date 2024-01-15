Ben Roth and CJ Lotzer of CboysTV talk about being content creators in the digital age

Ken Matthees , CJ Lotzer, Ryan Iwerks, Micah Sandman, Ben Roth, and Evan Sheff. Photo Courtesy of CboysTV

Ben Roth and CJ Lotzer of CboysTV chatted about being content creators in the digital age.

They also shared their thoughts on AI on the future of the entertainment landscape.

Aside from Roth and Lotzer, CboysTV is comprised of Ryan Iwerks, Micah Sandman, Ken Matthees, and Evan Sheff.

Their motto is: “Life Wide Open,” which is also the name of their podcast. “It is about living life to the fullest. Each day, we are motivated by getting up and building our YouTube channel, and just making bigger and better videos,” Lotzer said.

“This is the motto that we live by,” Roth said. “We put in on everything; it fits us and the brand because everything we do is wide open. It’s a great saying too.”

“We are trying to continually up the bar with our creativity by doing things that nobody else has done yet. We take a lot of pride in that. We just love to entertain people,” Lotzer added.

Origin of CboysTV

On being a part of CboysTV, Roth said, “It has been great. CJ and I are cousins, and we’ve been related forever. The rest of us are best friends for the past 15 years. It has been really exciting, and a riot over the last eight years of building our YouTube channel.”

“We are from a small town of ‘Cormorant’ in Minnesota, which has a population of 20 people. There is a gas station, a liquor store, and a bar. That is where the ‘C’ comes from in CboysTV. We have been able to do our thing and grow our YouTube channel,” Roth said.

“It has been a wild ride to come from where we are at, which is in the middle of nowhere, and grow it alongside our best friends,” Roth added.

“We are very proud and we’ve worked very hard for this,” Lotzer said. “We love making videos that millions of people tune into every week. We are very happy yet we are still hungry and we will try to keep growing it.”

“At the core of it, it is just about the group camaraderie and the dynamic between all the members. It’s about making our audience laugh. Hopefully, viewers can put on any of our videos and be entertained and laughing by the first 30 seconds,” they concurred.

“The Internet is a dark place, and we are trying to provide some light and levity. That’s the core focus of what our videos are all about. Just living life to the fullest and being happy,” Lotzer added.

The digital age

On being content creators in the digital age, Roth said, “We’ve been doing this for eight years, and we are extremely happy that we started back then. Now, it is extremely competitive. These days there are so many content creators that are insanely talented.”

“We feel like we’ve gotten a jump start on it,” Lotzer said.

“Content creation is becoming more and more saturated because everyone is fighting for people’s attention. At the end of the day, we try to produce the most entertaining videos every single week, and hopefully, people will like them,” Roth added.

Utilizing technology in their daily routines

On their use of technology in their daily routines, Roth said, “We use our cell phones for posting, our camera for capturing the moments, and then a lot of different technologies. Our fabricators use different welding machines to build our crazy contraptions and vehicles.”

“We also use different pieces of AI to make clips for our podcast and thumbnails too for creating our visuals. We edit our videos using Final Cut Pro. Editing can be strenuous and tedious but it is incredibly important because it makes or breaks a video,” Lotzer added.

Future plans

Regarding their future plans, Roth said, “We are focusing on our videos, and we want to continue making them bigger and better along with building our team with more editors and more fabricators to build bigger projects.”

New Year’s resolutions

On their New Year’s resolutions, Lotzer said, “For us, we are just trying to live a healthier lifestyle. Our whole team is focusing on eating better, getting more sleep, exercising regularly, and staying active.”

“It’s all about health and wellness for us,” Roth said with a sweet laugh.

Advice for young and aspiring content creators

For young and aspiring content creators, Roth said, “Always try to be original! That is becoming more and more difficult because there are so many people that are trying to do it.”

“It is important to find your voice, and to do something that you are actually passionate about. Don’t rip other people’s styles to get there,” Roth added.

“It is all about not losing your credibility,” Lotzer acknowledged.

AI on the future of the entertainment business

Roth addressed his thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the entertainment industry. “AI is leveling the playing field for people that want to get into content creation. You can use AI to come up with your video ideas and your titles these days, but what it can’t do is replace personality.”

“You are always going to have your own voice, personality and emotions, which are always going to trump any AI creativities. At the end of the day, people relate to people,” Roth added.

“AI can be extremely powerful if you use it the right way without relying on it completely,” Roth said. “You can use AI to help make short-form content, and it can help you with thumbnails. Although we’ve never done this yet, AI can voice-dub our videos into different languages, and a few years ago, that wasn’t possible.”

“Again, I don’t think AI is going to completely replace human entertainment because people relate to people,” Roth added.

“AI comes in handy, especially if you are a smaller content creator, who can’t afford to hire a lot of people to help them. It is just so efficient because it can lower the amount of people you need on your team to do tasks because it can do it so fast,” Lotzer said.

“AI is definitely a super-useful tool, especially for post-production,” Lotzer admitted. “We are excited to see how it evolves. I’m sure even more things will come from it. I’ve seen AI edit a podcast, and that can be pretty amazing because it can take an editor 10 to 15 hours to fulfill that same editing task. The computer’s capabilities are simply amazing.”

Success

On their definition of the word success, they concurred, “Success means being happy and celebrating where we are now, but we are excited that there is more in the future. We never feel like we’re done or that we’ve made it.”

To learn more about Ben Roth, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on CJ Lotzer, check out his Instagram page.

To learn more about CboysTV, visit their official website, and follow them on YouTube and Instagram.