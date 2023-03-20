Ben Butters talks about starring in ‘Paw Patrol Live’ as Chase

Ben Butters as Chase in 'Paw Patrol Live.' Photo Credit: VStar Entertainment Group

Actor Ben Butters talks about starring in “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” as Chase. The show will be performed at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 22 and 23, 2023.

The synopsis of “Heroes Unite” is: The Paw Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate top hero.

How does it feel to be a part of “Paw Patrol Live!”?

Phenomenal. It is so cool to be part of a franchise that is adored by kids all over the world. Very few projects are ever so recognizable, and it is a privilege to be associated with and be part of such an important and beloved product. I feel like a rock star some nights onstage with how excited our audiences are to see their favorite pups live on stage.

What do you love most about your pup character Chase?

While I was auditioning for the show, I kept telling people that I was being considered for Chase. Most of them would reply, “Oh yeah, you’re definitely a Chase.” After playing him for a few months, along with watching both the TV show and movie, I’ve come to realize Chase and I are indeed very similar.

We both take our jobs very seriously and feel the weight of responsibility, especially in leadership positions. We also enjoy being silly and spontaneous with friends every once in a while.

Most of all, I love Chase’s big heart. He always wants to be the first pup on the scene, to help in any way he can, and to be a pup that others can always depend on.

Chase teaches me to be a hero for others, but also to let them be a hero for me. It’s an honor to portray a character who has come to mean not only so much to me, but to kids everywhere. I love my Police Pup.

Thus far, what has been your favorite part of this “Paw Patrol Live” experience?

This project marks a lot of “firsts” for my career; my first time working on a world premiere production, my first time creating a track, and of course, my first national tour. I grew up overseas, so it will be my “first” time in most of the states and cities that we are taking the show to as well.

I love getting to travel and see so many parts of the country I may have otherwise never been able to. I’ve also come to realize that, for the majority of our audiences, their “first” time coming to the theatre will likely be to see Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite.” I remember how much live theatre affected me as a young boy, and how inspired I was by the performers I saw onstage.

I love that the tables have now turned, and I get to be onstage performing for so many first time theatre goers. It’s a full circle moment that inspires me to give my best at every performance.

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age? (Now with streaming and technology being so prevalent)

I feel like there has never been a time where performance has been more in demand and more accessible to the masses. One of my college professors pressed on me the importance of “creating your own work,” and we are seeing more and more artists do just that. With increased platforms available in the digital world, creatives have been given more opportunities to create.

On the other hand, I am anxious to see how the digital age affects the mental health of artists in general. There are times when I feel like my abilities and talents are being analyzed under a microscope. Having access to both live and online audiences only makes the microscope’s focus stronger, and criticism harsher.

I hope that “digital age actors” will rise above the shallowness of petty hate comments and counting likes, and instead focus on enriching the digital community with their talents.

What do your plans for the future include?

Growing up, I had very specific goals that I knew, without a shadow of a doubt, I would accomplish. Now that I’m older, and with more professional experience under my belt, I have allowed my goals and aspirations to become more fluid. I really just want to perform, in every sense of the word.

Most of my career has involved ensemble/dancer work, which I really enjoy, and I hope to dance as long as my knees allow me to. I have also really enjoyed being an understudy with this production, and would welcome future opportunities to be an understudy, swing, or dance captain.

Right now, my biggest goal is to enjoy the moment, taking life one job, one day, at a time. But needless to say, I have no plans to step off the stage any time soon.

What is your advice for young and aspiring performers?

First, find opportunities to perform. I have found that experience is my best teacher, and it is great to be able to put what you may be learning in the classroom or studio into practice. Look for opportunities to audition and work, so you can hone your craft in a real world setting.

This will not only help you to grow in your talents, but also open you up to more opportunities in the future. It will also help you to start networking and meet fellow artists in your area.

Second, be a nice person. Being talented is one thing, but being a genuine human being is even more important, especially in the theatre industry. Your skills can only get you so far. Work now to be a performer who is humble, kind, and easy to work with. These are the kinds of people who consistently work in this industry.

What does the word success mean to you?

Like I said, as a young aspiring performer, I have clear goals and rigid focus. I had a real “Broadway or bust” mentality, giving myself specific “markers” to reach. I would define success by whether or not I met these “markers,” and how quickly I did so. For example, “if I get a callback; if I book a national tour; if I’m on Broadway, then and only then will I be successful.”

This mentality created a pattern where I could never find happiness. By defining my success by specific achievements (some of which I never successfully accomplished), I kept myself from seeing that I was still successful. To me, success is finding fulfillment in the journey.

Am I on Broadway? No. But that doesn’t mean I’m not successful. I’m honored to call myself a working professional actor, a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember. If you define yourself not by achievements, but by a joyous, consistent pursuit of goals, you will be happier. That is success.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Paw Patrol Live” at the Theater at MSG? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

We hope New York audiences are excited to see this new “Paw Patrol Live” production at MSG. The cast and crew can’t wait to share it. For me, the phrase “dream come true” doesn’t even begin to do it justice.

More than anything, I hope our New York audiences have a fantastically fun time at the show. The show is unlike any other theatrical experience; audience participation is not only encouraged, but expected. We want to see kids and adults alike dancing, singing, and answering the “heroes’ call” to help the pups on their adventure.

I hope that our show helps to create lasting memories for families all across New York, and that kids learn that they can be heroes wherever they are.

To learn more about actor Ben Butters, follow him on Instagram.