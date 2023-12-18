Bella Barbaro talks about her music and songwriting inspirations

Singer-songwriter Bella Barbaro. Photo Credit: Paul Tirado

Singer-songwriter Bella Barbaro chatted about her new music, as well as her songwriting inspirations, and her dream collaboration choices.

‘Situationship’ single

On her single “Situationship,” she said, “It was written about a certain person I was in a situationship with. I felt like I was dealing with something a lot of people could relate to, dating especially in this generation is not at all what it used to be.”

“Sadly, there’s a lot of people who just don’t take it seriously anymore resulting in a situationship…I dealt with one so I had to write about my experience,” she added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, Barbaro shared, “I write about my experiences in life I get inspired but everything around me. I have always had such a strong love for music ever since I was little it was something that felt natural for me from the start.”

“What inspires me the most is when people tell me that they love my music and wanna hear more,” she said.

Dream collaboration choices in music

On her dream collaboration choices in music, Barbaro shared, “There are so many amazing musicians out there but some who I truly look up to are James Arthur, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Tate McRae, John Legend, and Harry Styles.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she revealed, “I would have to say the first time I ever sang in front of an audience by myself, I was 12 playing with my cousin’s band at Smith Point Beach.”

“I sang ‘The Climb’ by Miley Cyrus and got a standing ovation when I got off stage a woman came up to me in tears saying she felt so inspired and moved by my voice and choice of song because she was blind,” she said.

“That woman told me to always keep singing and that I had a gift. Right at that moment, I knew I wanted to be a singer and make many more people feel the way she did by my music one day,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Barbaro said, “When I was 15, I heard this quote it said ‘if you wanna succeed as bad as you wanna breathe then you’ll be successful’.”

“I always say that to myself to this day to me being successful is a feeling within yourself do it for you, do what makes you the happiest as long as you are satisfied and truly love what your doing that’s all that matters,” she added.

Closing thoughts on her new music

Barbaro remarked about her new music, “I hope when people listen to my music they relate to every lyric, they love every harmony, chord, and have that feeling of when the song is over they felt they needed to hear more and wanna play it again and again.

“I want people to know how much I wear my heart on my sleeve and how in love I am with music, I hope my songs make you wanna dance, cry, scream at the top of your lungs and just feel,” she concluded.

“Situationship” is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information on singer-songwriter Bella Barbaro and her music, follow her on Instagram.