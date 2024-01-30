Behind the scenes with Sharon Taylor: Actress, writer, and warrior

Photo by Monica Silvestre on Pexels

Television series have etched their mark across diverse genres, captivating audiences with intricate storytelling and resonant concepts. Amidst the brilliance of these narratives, one prominent figure emerges: Sharon Taylor. This popular face from various TV series seamlessly shifts between genres, embodying characters who connect with the audience on a deeper level. But the journey of this actress, writer, and martial artist is even more captivating than the stories she portrays onscreen.

Sharon’s passion for storytelling began as a childhood fantasy. From an early age, she found herself drawn to the world of movies with compelling stories. It wasn’t long before she transitioned from an avid admirer of stories to someone who creates them, as she embraced stagecraft as a teenager in the theater world.

This love for storytelling and ability to work across various genres can be seen in Sharon’s two most recent projects, Guiding Emily and Nancy Drew. In season four of Nancy Drew, a supernatural mystery series, Sharon played one of the main antagonists. Taylor also recently acted as one of the main characters in Guiding Emily, a heartfelt Hallmark movie about finding love through adversity and raising guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Since her professional debut in acting in 2006, Sharon has become a familiar face on television. She has graced audiences with her presence on screen across various genres. Sharon is not just an actress but a chameleon who goes skin-deep into the character she plays. From the Kryptonian supervillain turned ally in Smallville to the demon-possessed mortician in Netflix’s Ghost Wars, Sharon’s versatility is evident in every role she plays. Some other examples of her gifted talents are her roles as a level-headed lawyer in JANN, a mafia girlfriend in Bad Blood, and a sightless warrior in Apple TV’s See. Sharon also portrayed an adulterous housewife on The X-Files, showcasing her ability to navigate the complexities of diverse roles.

Despite her scaling career as an actress, Sharon’s journey in the industry was steeped with challenges. As a young, strong woman with a second-degree black belt in karate and kickboxing, she initially faced rejection. Inspired by Linda Hamilton’s iconic role in Terminator 2, Sharon persisted, eventually witnessing a shift in the industry’s landscape to a need for more strong women. Today, she embodies powerful female characters, often performing her own stunts, thanks to the physical prowess she gained through martial arts training.

Sharon is an actress known for effortlessly transitioning between comedy and drama, earning nominations for both. She is a regular in both sitcoms and dark dramas, showcasing her unique balance between the light and dark sides of storytelling.

Beyond the camera, Sharon is a storyteller who writes her own scripts. She has engaged in pitch meetings with television executives, adding a new dimension to her creative repertoire. Her deep connection to nature serves as a source of grounding amidst the chaos of the film industry. Sharon prioritizes her mental health so she can ace any role life throws at her.

Since her journey into acting, Sharon has earned several accolades, including a Leo Award for Best Performance in a Comedy, courtesy of her role in JANN, and a recent nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for When Time Got Louder. Her success reflects her dedication to the craft and her ability to connect with her audience.

Currently, Sharon is gearing up to dazzle audiences in an upcoming detective mystery series, Cross, which is expected to air on Amazon this year. Drawing inspiration from James Patterson’s Detective Alex Cross book series, she eagerly anticipates the challenges and growth this project will bring.

As Sharon Taylor continues to grow her presence in the entertainment industry as an actress, writer, and martial artist, her audience anticipates seeing her act in more captivating stories while playing relatable characters.