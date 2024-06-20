Behind every note: A pianist’s distinctive classical performance

Photo courtesy of Ruoyang Xiang

Bound by long-standing customs, classical music sees a fresh perspective through Ruoyang Xiang’s exceptional piano skills and distinctive performance style. “Music encompasses more than the accuracy of hitting notes,” she muses, “and involves creating sounds that deeply speak with people’s souls.”

Exploring new directions for modern audiences

The notion that classical music is reserved for the cultural elite, entrenched in historical traditions, is fading. Xiang stands front row in this transformation, actively questioning and redefining the conventional norms of classical music.

The year 2023 signifies a notable shift in this genre, now witnessing openness and boldness. The significant 20% increase in streaming figures for classical music over the past year underscores this trend. This rise in popularity suggests that listeners are receptive to and eager for fresh interpretations of classical compositions. It reflects an increased interest in how classical music can resonate with contemporary life and issues, bridging the past and present.

Several factors contribute to this growing openness and boldness in classical music. For instance, digital platforms and streaming services have made classical music more accessible, bringing it to a broader audience. Social media and online communities have also provided spaces for discussion, discovery, and sharing, further enhancing its accessibility and appeal.

Vinola Trio: Merging tradition with modernity

Xiang’s artistry thrives in the changing dynamics of classical music. Originally from Anqing in Anhui province, China, she has carved a musical career through solo performances and collaborations with the Vinola Trio. Her academic and practical training at the Boston Conservatory and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music has been foundational in her development as a musician.

Xiang co-founded the Vinola Trio with violinist Laurel Gagnon and clarinetist Li-Jie Yu. The trio is acclaimed for their innovative interpretations of 20th-century compositions, aiming to present these works in ways that resonate with the diverse experiences of a global audience.

“We aim to initiate discussions and illustrate how classical music can adapt and reflect the diverse narratives in today’s global society,” Xiang shares. This mission highlights the trio’s commitment to making classical music a dynamic and inclusive art form that engages with contemporary issues and audiences. Through their performances, Xiang and her co-artists seek to develop a deeper understanding of classical music’s relevance and potential to adapt to modern cultural contexts.

The trio’s work has received several recognitions, including being selected as a semifinalist in the 2023 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, a prizewinner at the 2024 MTNA National Chamber Music Competition, and a finalist in the American Prize Chamber Music Competition. They have been invited twice to the Avaloch Farm Music Institute for residencies.

Promoting cultural harmonies

Xiang and the Vinola Trio creatively marry different musical styles, which indicates a more significant trend toward a more inclusive and globally connected approach to music. They incorporate elements from various musical traditions, allowing audiences from different cultures to connect with their music. It also helps break down cultural barriers within the music industry and promotes interconnectedness.

Their performances blend sounds from classical, contemporary, and global folk music, creating a diverse and enriching musical experience. This fusion demonstrates the unifying power of music, promoting diversity and unity as it bridges cultural divides.

Advancing classical music’s evolution

Xiang’s creative interpretations and compelling performances with the Vinola Trio are influencing classical music’s growth. As Xiang blends different musical styles and makes compositions more relatable to people today, she helps break down the traditional barriers that have made the genre inaccessible to a broader audience.

“Music is universal and knows no borders. It expresses itself in a multitude of dialects and connects hearts worldwide,” she says. This philosophy is evident in her performances, where she combines diverse musical styles into a rich and harmonious sound. This quality broadens her art’s appeal and shows classical music’s evolving relevance in today’s world.

Xiang has released a new album titled “Piano Suites by Karol Szymanowski and Lowell Liebermann,” featuring pieces like “Métopes, Op.29,” and “Gargoyles, Op.29.” The album demonstrates classical music’s capacity to resonate with contemporary trends while respecting its roots. Xiang’s works prove that classical music, in the hands of dedicated artists, can thrive in the modern world, even as technology changes how music is consumed and experienced.