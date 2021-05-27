Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Beacon Hill the Series’ earns 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination

“Beacon Hill the Series” earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

'Beacon Hill'
'Beacon Hill the Series.' Photo Courtesy of Reel Women's Network
'Beacon Hill the Series.' Photo Courtesy of Reel Women's Network

“Beacon Hill the Series” earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It is nominated alongside such digital series as “Studio City,” “The Bay,” and “A House Divided.”

“Beacon Hill” was created by Linda Hill and Jessica Hill. Crystal Chappell served as executive producer, and she directed it with Hillary B. Smith. It is the sole series in the “Outstanding Limited Series” category that is directed by women.

Nadia Bjorlin and Marem Hassler took over the roles of Sara Preston and Katherine “Kate” Wesley in Season 2.

The synopsis of “Beacon Hill the Series” on Reel Women’s Network is as follows: When Senior Massachusetts Senator William Preston suffers a stroke, his rebellious granddaughter Sara is called home to Boston. Once there, Sara finds that her ailing grandfather has a new wife barely older than herself, that her mother Claire is still hiding in her room with her favorite bottle, and that her brother Eric is playing nursemaid in between board meetings.

Sara also discovers that her ex, State Representative Katherine Wesley, is being mentioned as a possible Senatorial candidate in a cat-and-mouse game controlled by Sara’s grandfather.

When Sara and Katherine reconnect after six years apart, it seems unlikely that they’ll ever be able to put their past behind them. And with the political turmoil, family intrusions and the press interfering, it may be downright impossible.

To learn more about “Beacon Hill the Series,” check out its official website.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Lucy Gallant Lucy Gallant

Entertainment

Lucy Gallant talks music, inspirations, future plans, and dream duets

British-born singer-songwriter Lucy Gallant chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her music career.

17 hours ago

Life

Canadian soldier faces mutiny charge after an anti-vaccine speech in Toronto

The Department of National Defence says a military officer is facing charges after allegedly urging other members not to help with the vaccine distribution.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

World Meteorological Organization: A key global climate limit will be reached within five years

The climate report is based on modeling by the UK Met Office and climate researchers in 10 countries including the US and China.

15 hours ago
Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

World

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

Emergency responders gather at the scene of a shooting where several people were reported dead including the shooter on May 26, 2021 in San...

23 hours ago