‘Beacon Hill the Series’ earns 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination

'Beacon Hill the Series.' Photo Courtesy of Reel Women's Network

“Beacon Hill the Series” earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It is nominated alongside such digital series as “Studio City,” “The Bay,” and “A House Divided.”

“Beacon Hill” was created by Linda Hill and Jessica Hill. Crystal Chappell served as executive producer, and she directed it with Hillary B. Smith. It is the sole series in the “Outstanding Limited Series” category that is directed by women.

Nadia Bjorlin and Marem Hassler took over the roles of Sara Preston and Katherine “Kate” Wesley in Season 2.

The synopsis of “Beacon Hill the Series” on Reel Women’s Network is as follows: When Senior Massachusetts Senator William Preston suffers a stroke, his rebellious granddaughter Sara is called home to Boston. Once there, Sara finds that her ailing grandfather has a new wife barely older than herself, that her mother Claire is still hiding in her room with her favorite bottle, and that her brother Eric is playing nursemaid in between board meetings.

Sara also discovers that her ex, State Representative Katherine Wesley, is being mentioned as a possible Senatorial candidate in a cat-and-mouse game controlled by Sara’s grandfather.

When Sara and Katherine reconnect after six years apart, it seems unlikely that they’ll ever be able to put their past behind them. And with the political turmoil, family intrusions and the press interfering, it may be downright impossible.

To learn more about “Beacon Hill the Series,” check out its official website.