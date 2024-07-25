Barry Brewer talks about starring in Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ series

Barry Brewer in 'Bruh.' Photo Courtesy of BET+

Actor Barry Brewer chatted starring in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh” series. Season 4 premiered on July 18th on BET+.

It is produced by Tyler Perry Studios with Tyler Perry as the executive producer. Brewer stars as John Watts. In this new season, there are big changes and additional problems; however, no matter how bad it gets, a “bruh” always has their back.

Brewer on working with Tyler Perry

“Working with Tyler Perry is one of my favorite things about ‘Bruh.’ It is great and intense to work with him,” he admitted.

“I definitely learned a lot from him about work ethic and where I need to go. I tried to absorb every single thing he did like a hawk. It is really an honor and a pleasure. I am grateful for this opportunity was blessed with.”

Synopsis of Season 4 of ‘Bruh’

In the fourth season, the bruhs draw closer to one another leaning on the strength of true brotherhood. We encounter a season full of life lessons and “Man in the mirror” moments.

Each of the bruhs must look at themselves and honestly evaluate what they want and what holds them back from getting what they want.

This season, accountability is a running theme, and while some of the guys may not be happy with the consequences, they continue to love and support one another through it all.

“We filmed Season 4 a while ago, so I am excited that it is out,” he admitted. “I am excited to see what happens because I totally forgot what I filmed,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store and I am loving how it all came together,” he added.

Playing John in ‘Bruh’

On playing John, Brewer said, “I like how’s John’s relationship is developing with his mother and his brothers. He is starting to learn the lessons of the world. John is growing that way, and I like that about him. He is adapting, and learning to adapt, to all the differences in the world.”

Brewer on the cast of ‘Bruh’

“The cast is amazing,” he exclaimed. “One of my favorite things about this series is working with the cast. The entire cast is literally like a real-life family to me. I love having that relationship with them outside the show, which is really valuable.”

“This series has taught me to stay open and to keep growing as a human being,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Continued progress.” “I am always trying to progress and grow because I am always learning,” he said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have superpower, it would be “to fly.” “When you fly, you can rise above all the things that are going on,” he said. “When you fly, you have a perspective that most people don’t have… you can soar above it all. Flying would be liberating.”

Motivations as an actor

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, Brewer said, “As an actor, I want to be an inspiration. I try to live as transparent as possible so that I can inspire other people’s lives. I come from very humble beginnings, and I want other people to realize that they can live the dreams they dream.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed, “I would like to do more TV and more movies. I have opened up my own movie studio outside of Chicago, and I would love to be a Tyler Perry Jr. I want to continue to build my audience.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success means being in a position to open up doors for others. That way, you are in a position to give people opportunities to change their lives… that’s when you are successful.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Bruh’

For viewers and fans, he remarked, “I want people to see how these individuals are just finding themselves in life. I don’t necessarily want to see it as gender-based or color… just four people who are trying to figure life out with their own experiences and places where they are in life.”

To learn more about Barry Brewer, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.