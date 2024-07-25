Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Barry Brewer talks about starring in Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ series

Actor Barry Brewer chatted starring in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh” series. Season 4 premiered on July 18th on BET+.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Barry Brewer in 'Bruh'
Barry Brewer in 'Bruh.' Photo Courtesy of BET+
Barry Brewer in 'Bruh.' Photo Courtesy of BET+

Actor Barry Brewer chatted starring in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh” series. Season 4 premiered on July 18th on BET+.

It is produced by Tyler Perry Studios with Tyler Perry as the executive producer. Brewer stars as John Watts. In this new season, there are big changes and additional problems; however, no matter how bad it gets, a “bruh” always has their back.

Brewer on working with Tyler Perry

“Working with Tyler Perry is one of my favorite things about ‘Bruh.’ It is great and intense to work with him,” he admitted.

“I definitely learned a lot from him about work ethic and where I need to go. I tried to absorb every single thing he did like a hawk. It is really an honor and a pleasure. I am grateful for this opportunity was blessed with.”

Synopsis of Season 4 of ‘Bruh’

In the fourth season, the bruhs draw closer to one another leaning on the strength of true brotherhood. We encounter a season full of life lessons and “Man in the mirror” moments.

Each of the bruhs must look at themselves and honestly evaluate what they want and what holds them back from getting what they want.

This season, accountability is a running theme, and while some of the guys may not be happy with the consequences, they continue to love and support one another through it all.

“We filmed Season 4 a while ago, so I am excited that it is out,” he admitted. “I am excited to see what happens because I totally forgot what I filmed,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store and I am loving how it all came together,” he added.

Playing John in ‘Bruh’

On playing John, Brewer said, “I like how’s John’s relationship is developing with his mother and his brothers. He is starting to learn the lessons of the world. John is growing that way, and I like that about him. He is adapting, and learning to adapt, to all the differences in the world.”

Brewer on the cast of ‘Bruh’

“The cast is amazing,” he exclaimed. “One of my favorite things about this series is working with the cast. The entire cast is literally like a real-life family to me. I love having that relationship with them outside the show, which is really valuable.”

“This series has taught me to stay open and to keep growing as a human being,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Continued progress.” “I am always trying to progress and grow because I am always learning,” he said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have superpower, it would be “to fly.” “When you fly, you can rise above all the things that are going on,” he said. “When you fly, you have a perspective that most people don’t have… you can soar above it all. Flying would be liberating.”

Motivations as an actor

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, Brewer said, “As an actor, I want to be an inspiration. I try to live as transparent as possible so that I can inspire other people’s lives. I come from very humble beginnings, and I want other people to realize that they can live the dreams they dream.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed, “I would like to do more TV and more movies. I have opened up my own movie studio outside of Chicago, and I would love to be a Tyler Perry Jr. I want to continue to build my audience.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success means being in a position to open up doors for others. That way, you are in a position to give people opportunities to change their lives… that’s when you are successful.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Bruh’

For viewers and fans, he remarked, “I want people to see how these individuals are just finding themselves in life. I don’t necessarily want to see it as gender-based or color… just four people who are trying to figure life out with their own experiences and places where they are in life.”

To learn more about Barry Brewer, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Barry Brewer, bet+, bruh, Chicago, season 4, Success, tyler perry
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The companies targeted by the EU's new law, including Apple and Meta, have already announced changes The companies targeted by the EU's new law, including Apple and Meta, have already announced changes

News

Op-Ed: The slow, murderous dripping tap of AI culture disguised as news

Rejoice, merry cybercave dwellers!

22 hours ago
Hindu priest Subhramanya Sharma lights a lamp while praying for the victory of US vice president candidate JD Vance at a temple in Vadluru, ancestral home of Vance's wife Usha Hindu priest Subhramanya Sharma lights a lamp while praying for the victory of US vice president candidate JD Vance at a temple in Vadluru, ancestral home of Vance's wife Usha

Business

Prayers for Vance in wife’s ancestral Indian village

Every day in a simple temple in an Indian village, Hindu priest Subhramanya Sharma prays to his god for JD Vance to become vice-president...

22 hours ago
A crowd watches on as a footballer takes a penalty in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp A crowd watches on as a footballer takes a penalty in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

Life

‘We love life’: Gaza’s war-weary footballers play on

On an improvised pitch in war-ravaged Gaza, a young player and goalkeeper block out the boisterous crowd and focus solely on the football as...

13 hours ago
While earnings at Google-parent Alphabet topped estimates, fellow 'Magnificent Seven' member Tesla announced a plunge in profits While earnings at Google-parent Alphabet topped estimates, fellow 'Magnificent Seven' member Tesla announced a plunge in profits

Business

Asian markets track Wall St losses after mixed tech earnings

Traders are shifting cautiously as they weigh the outlook for US policy post-election.

21 hours ago