Bailey Chase talks about starring in the Angel Studios film ‘Homestead’

Bailey Chase in 'Homestead.' Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Actor Bailey Chase chatted about starring in the film “Homestead,” which will be released on December 20th via Angel Studios.

The synopsis is: A nuclear bomb is detonated in Los Angeles, and the nation devolves into unprecedented chaos.

Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson (Bailey Chase) and his family escape to The Homestead, an eccentric prepper’s fortress nestled in the mountains.

As violent threats and apocalyptic conditions creep toward their borders, the residents of The Homestead are left to wonder: how long can a group of people resist both the dangers of human nature and the bloodshed at their doorstep?

Chase on his experience shooting ‘Homestead’

On starring in “Homestead” opposite Neal McDonough, Chase said, “It has been great. ‘Homestead’ has been a dream job for me. I love playing military veterans, and this one is very high stakes in this one. I love doing the family thing as well.”

Speaking of McDonough, he plays Ian Ross, the billionaire with the massive homestead, in the movie.

Working with Jesse Hutch

“Jesse Hutch is so good, and he balances my intensity, and sometimes, over-intensity perfectly. It has been a beautiful journey,” Chase said.

“I get to play a good guy although he needs to be intense. All jokes aside, I couldn’t ask for a better guy to be right next to me than Jesse Hutch,” he added.

Portraying Jeff

On playing his character Jeff in “Homestead,” Chase remarked, “My character is who he is, and he doesn’t make any apologies for it to his own detriment.”

“I am trusting the process and I am trusting the writers that they are going to get it where it needs to go. I do the work, I show up, and then I give it to God,” he added.

Lessons learned from the ‘Homestead’ screenplay

Regarding the lessons learned from this screenplay, he said, “It is similar to being an old athlete like myself, where you just show up every day and do the work and try to stack up wins. It’s the same thing with this character or any role, really.”

“You just have the discipline, and you keep doing the word every day. Then, you surrender and you get to see the results,” he acknowledged.

Being moved at the ‘Homestead’ premiere in Los Angeles

“When I went to the premiere in Los Angeles, I watched it on the big screen with my wife, with a live audience, surrounded by friends,” he said.

“It was probably the most emotional screening that I’ve ever been to,” he acknowledged.

Chase on his favorite part of the filming experience

Regarding his favorite part of the filming experience, he stated, “I really enjoyed the camaraderie of it all. Everyone in the cast, crew, and investors were all believers.”

“While we didn’t have the biggest budget, and it was a challenging location in the Rockys, everyone was there for the right reason.”

Working with director Ben Smallbone

On working with Ben Smallbone as the director, he said, “Smallbone is awesome; he was the perfect director for this film.”

Closing thoughts on the film

For fans and viewers, he remarked about “Homestead,” “I want this movie to touch people’s souls. I want them to re-instill their faiths, and I want this to be used as a catalyst to bring us back together.”

“As long as everyone has faith in what they are doing, then we are all happy to be there,” Chase concluded.

To learn more about Bailey Chase, follow him on Instagram.