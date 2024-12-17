Connect with us

B Jones talks about her song ‘Beautiful’ with Steve Aoki

Electronic producer and DJ B Jones chatted about her new song “Beautiful” with Steve Aoki, and being a part of the digital age.
Markos Papadatos

Published

B Jones
B Jones. Photo Courtesy of B Jones.
B Jones. Photo Courtesy of B Jones.

She ranked No. 94 in the 2024 Top 100 DJs poll. This marks her first time in the Top 100.

How did “Beautiful” come about?

“Beautiful” comes from a deep appreciation for life. I believe everything in life is beautiful, even if we sometimes forget it. This song is inspired by love—love for life, love for the little things, and love for the big moments.

It’s an incredible track that carries a feeling of joy and positivity, a celebration of the beauty around us.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

My inspiration comes from emotions, experiences, and the energy of the people around me. I love blending powerful beats with melodies that evoke deep feelings.

Sometimes, even moments of silence and reflection inspire me to create something explosive and emotional.

How did it feel to collaborate with Steve Aoki?

Working with Steve Aoki has been a dream come true. I feel incredibly proud and grateful for the opportunity he gave me.

Collaborating with him has been an amazing learning experience, and his energy and creativity are truly inspiring.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age?

Honestly, it can feel overwhelming at times, but I’m passionate about the endless possibilities technology brings. Streaming and social media make it easier than ever to connect with fans all over the world and share music instantly.

The digital age has made music global and accessible, which is such a powerful thing for artists.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Be yourself, believe in yourself, and don’t get discouraged. Every step, even the missteps, is part of the journey. Stay open to learning and growing, and never lose sight of your passion—it’s what will carry you forward.

What do you love most about electronic music?

What I love most about electronic music is how it makes you feel. Every genre of electronic music evokes something unique—energy, love, heartbreak, joy. It’s a universal language of emotions that can connect with anyone, anywhere.

Which artists would you like to someday do a dream collab with?

Armin van Buuren and Tiësto would be dream collaborations for me. Working with Steve Aoki was already a dream come true, but collaborating with these legends would take things to another level.

What would you like to say to your fans about “Beautiful”?

“Beautiful” is the most beautiful song in the world—at least to me! It’s a high-energy track that mixes incredible vocals with the fast-paced BPM of drum and bass, alongside amazing EDM melodies.

It’s a song filled with love, energy, and emotion, and I hope fans enjoy it as much as I do!

“Beautiful” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about B Jones, follow her on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
