B.J. Britt talks about ‘The Groomsmen First Look’ and the Hallmark ‘Jingle Stop Tour’

B.J. Britt chatted about the new Hallmark rom-com “The Groomsmen First Look” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

B.J. Britt
B.J. Britt. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei, Hallmark Media.
B.J. Britt. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei, Hallmark Media.

B.J. Britt chatted about the new Hallmark rom-com “The Groomsmen First Look” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”

Britt stars in this trilogy alongside Tyler Hynes and Jonathan Bennett. “The Groomsmen First Look” aired on October 17th on Hallmark+.

The synopsis of the movie is: A cautious pediatrician and an overseas doctor, meet at a wedding in Philadelphia, but the long distance, family, and their friends may hinder their budding romance.

Britt praised Tyler Hynes and Jonathan Bennett for being “incredible, joyful, and loving human beings.”

‘Jingle Stop Tour’ at New York’s Hudson Yards

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark was able to spread joy to fans with the first-ever “Jingle Stop Tour.” 

16 talented actors from this year’s holiday movies traveled on a Hallmark Christmas-themed bus from Washington, DC, to Philly to New York’s Hudson Yards (at The Vessel). They stopped to greet fans, hand out treats and spread cheer.

“It feels great to be at Hudson Yards,” he said. “I am so excited about ‘The Groomsmen First Look.’ With this film, the fans can expect a lot of love and a lot of laughs, a bromance, and a lot of Hallmark-isms.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Britt revealed, “Success means family and happiness.”

To learn more about B.J. Britt, follow him on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

