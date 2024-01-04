Ava Cantrell talks about starring in the thriller ‘Abigail,’ and the digital age

Ava Cantrell. Photo Courtesy of Ava Cantrell.

Actress Ava Cantrell chatted about starring in the revenge horror thriller “Abigail,” and the digital age.

Regarding her experience in this film, she said, “I loved every minute filming ‘Abigail.’ What a wonderful gift to lead a movie. It was challenging, exciting and a career changing moment in my life. It has been an adventure from booking it, then unable to film for a couple years due to coronavirus, to the very end process of doing pr for the movie making sure it gets the attention it deserves.”

“This is the first time that I feel fully responsible as one of the main characters to get Abigail noticed. Indie movies like Abigail need love to get the message out,” she said.

Playing the lead role Abigail

On playing the title character, she said, “Abigail tested my skills as an actress. I needed to be completely prepared to step out of my comfort zone and dive into a character so unlike myself. It was a thrill to bring this complicated sociopath to life.”

“Abigial is very convincing as an innocent as well as a psycho killer,” she said. “I took it scene by scene and just prepped myself for what Abigail’s motivation was in each.”

” In the movie, you can see the slow burn leading to the crazy end with Abigail but as you know everything is shot out of sequence so giving each scene preparation was super important. I’d think about it on the drive over and sitting in makeup chair daily,” she added.

Daily inspirations as an actress

On her daily inspiratons as an actress, Cantrell said, “Taking on new and complex characters that stretch the limits of my abilities. I love the audition process where every role is mine from the time, I get it to the time I submit it. After submitting it, I let it go.”

“The process as an actress has so many levels and layers, finding joy in the audition process, booking process, filming process to end PR process is all something I have found excitement in,” she added.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent, she said, “It feels like the industry is going through a change on all levels, but for me as an actress I’m still looking for the same things; roles meant for me.”

“Where someone watches, how content is produced will always be in flux. I’ll roll with the changes. If I don’t love something, I can have a boundary or not take part. It’s a balance of boundaries and rolling with it,” she said.

Dream acting partners

When asked about her dream acting partners, she revealed, “I keep talking about Ben Stiller and ‘The Secret life of Walter Mitty.’ Are you listening to Ben? There is something about late 90s and early 2000s movies that really draw me in.”

“The actors like Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise, and Jennifer Aniston still hold that A-list power that leaves us all breathless. So, any of those greats would be a joy to work with that I feel just being on set would be a learning lesson with those actors,” she added.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Learn to love the auditioning process, it’s what you will spend the most time doing. If you want to be famous, you will do better on social media. If you want to act, hone your craft and treat acting like a hobby that you would drop everything for (great advice from my manger Sharon Lane).”

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Doing what you love and never letting anyone else define you. Feeling success on every level and every place in your life.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Abigail’

Cantrell remarked about the thriller, “This movie will entertain you for the hour and half you spend watching it. It’s a fantastic, twisted teen love story inside a 1970s thriller/slasher that you will love. Abigail will interest 70’s movie fans as well as younger audiences. It has a little bit of everything in it.

” One of my favorite reviews says for a slasher, it somehow has some heart and I love that. Abigail is an entertaining way to spend time with a friend. Come spend time with her and the talented cast. You won’t regret it,” she added.

To learn more about Ava Cantrell, follow her on Instagram.