Authentic Studios and producer Findlay Brown: A match made in Hollywood

This is the story of a major new player in Hollywood, and the Canadian filmmaker who stepped onto set right when they needed him. It’s also about a significant evolution in entertainment industry dynamics, and a transformation that is as much about what a studio produces as it is about the role of intellectual property in Hollywood. It is about Findlay Brown, and the innovative new model he’s helping champion as a part of Authentic Studios.

Building original IPs: A better, more authentic studio

Traditionally, Hollywood relies on licensing IP from entities like celebrity estates, toy companies, or comic book publishers to fuel its blockbuster franchises. Authentic Brands, a powerhouse in sports and entertainment licensing, owns over 50 major brands alongside joint ventures with icons like Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham, along with controlling the estates to cultural legends like Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.

In a groundbreaking move in 2023, Authentic expanded by establishing Authentic Studios. This in-house production arm, led by industry stalwarts Colin Smeeton and Matthew Gross, create content across every form and genre from Authentic’s extensive IP portfolio. This strategic shift saw the birth of four distinct labels: Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, David Beckham’s Studio 99, Sports Illustrated Studios, and Authentic Productions. And despite Hollywood’s 2023 annus horribilis, the team still managed to secure deals for nine projects within the year, a remarkable accomplishment.

Bringing in Brown: The right producer makes a difference

Despite its global reach and a staggering $29 billion in sales last year, Authentic Studios operates with a remarkably lean team of just seven members, including Brown.

As a graduate of LA’s American Film Institute, Brown had already succeeded as an independent filmmaker before joining Authentic. As a scholarship athlete attending Montreal’s McGill University, he learned his first lessons about film and created, wrote and produced a solo short film — The Flexed Arm Hang — that won more than a dozen awards, including Best Comedy at the Paris Film Festival. During his time at AFI, his thesis film, Caroline, was selected as a nominee for the highly respected BAFTA awards. Brown’s previous work experience includes production companies like Valhalla Entertainment, Toluca Pictures, and XYZ Films.

“Brown’s blend of production, business, and sports knowledge have allowed him to quickly become an important part of the team” says Matthew Gross, SVP of Authentic Studios. Brown has emerged as a linchpin within the team, driving development, production, and distribution efforts across multiple projects, Matthew added.

For his part, Brown remains modest. “Working at Authentic allows me to access an incredible amount of IP, which is hugely valuable in Hollywood right now. However, the best part of the job is working with the other members of the studios team — they’re absolute powerhouses, but more importantly, kind and generous people.”

It’s all coming together: An authentic success

Authentic Studios’ debut projects have already made waves, from the PGA-award-winning Netflix docuseries Beckham to the live NBC special Christmas at Graceland and the Netflix animated series Agent Elvis. The studio has an exciting lineup of projects for upcoming release including a Prime Video documentary on Allen Iverson, a game show on ABC called Lucky 13 from the creators of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, The Greatest, a scripted drama series about the life and career of Muhammad Ali, The Money Game, a college sports docuseries, and a just-announced documentary on Julie Krone, the greatest female horse jockey of all time.

Beyond its commercial success, Authentic Studios represents a paradigm shift in Hollywood’s approach to content creation and IP utilization. With a promising lineup of future releases, Brown’s imprint on creative producing is set to resonate globally for years to come, solidifying Authentic Studios’ role as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry’s new era.