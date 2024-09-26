Austin Zajur talks about starring in ‘The 4:30 Movie’

Austin Zajur. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Actor Austin Zajur chatted about starring in the new film “The 4:30 Movie,” which was written and directed by Kevin Smith.

The synopsis is: Writer-director Kevin Smith presents his most personal film to date with this coming-of-age story — set in the summer of 1986 — that follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local cineplex.

When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager (Ken Jeong) and teen rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans.

Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Jason Biggs, and more contribute outrageous characters to this poignant comic valentine to moviegoing and the youth of the ’80s.

How did it feel to star in “The 4:30 Movie”?

Honestly, it still doesn’t feel real to me. It blows my mind that I had the opportunity to work with so many talented people on this film. From improvising two-minute long scenes with Justin Long to talking about ‘80s flicks with Method Man… I mean, how is any of that real?

Filming the movie was anxiety inducing but in the most positive and exciting way possible. I guess, I just put an insane amount of pressure on myself to not screw the movie up.

Once, I got in flow after the first week we filmed every day on set became pretty magical and I could actually just enjoy the process with a little less stress. I learned so much about from such brilliant actors and filmmakers.

I don’t know, the more I reflect on the more I’m like how in the hell did all that happen!

Overall, it was a blast and just solidified to me that there’s nothing else I’d rather do with my life then create some art with people that I really really enjoy.

What did you like the most about your character?

I really enjoyed the complexity of Brian’s personality. On the surface, he’s this nerdy, sarcastic guy with a quick wit, always ready with a movie reference joke or a clever quip. But beneath that exterior, there’s a depth of vulnerability and introspection that was incredibly rewarding for me to explore.

Plus, playing a character from the ‘80s was just pure fun. It gave me the chance to immerse myself in the pop culture of that era – the music, the fashion, the iconic films that shaped Brian into who he was at that time.

His encyclopedic knowledge of movies wasn’t just a character trait; it was the lens through which he viewed the world. What really stood out to me was how Brian’s movie obsession wasn’t just a quirk, but a crucial part of his journey. It was both his shield and his way of connecting with others.

Bringing that aspect to life and showing how his passion both isolated him, but also ultimately helped him grow as an individual and future artist, was something that I could really personally relate to.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Being part of the digital age is a complex experience that I’ve reflected on a lot, especially after playing a dude from 1986.

On one hand, the digital revolution has opened up incredible opportunities for connection. We can now interact with people across the globe, share ideas instantly, and access a wealth of information at our fingertips.

This global connectivity has the potential to broaden our horizons and foster understanding in ways that were unimaginable before. However, playing Brian made me super aware of what we might have lost.

There’s a certain warmth to in-person interactions and spontaneous connections that were more common before smartphones and social media. And the impact of streaming and digital media on the film/TV industry has been equally double-edged.

It has opened up new avenues for diverse content and given more creators a platform, which is exciting. But it’s also changed how we consume and value entertainment, not always for the better.

Ultimately, I see technology as a tool and its value depends on how we choose to use it. When it’s used to bring people together, to educate, or to create, it’s incredibly powerful. But when it leads to isolation, misinformation, or superficial interactions, it can be detrimental.

I try my best to keep a balance with it all, but it is really hard and I often times become a digital hermit. It’s a constant learning process and I think it’s crucial to navigate all the up and coming technological advancements thoughtfully, especially regarding artificial intelligence.

What do your plans for the future include?

Looking ahead, I’m excited to expand my horizons both in front of and behind the camera. My primary focus is to continue honing my craft as an actor, taking on new genres and challenging roles. I’m particularly drawn to complex characters that push me out of my comfort zone.

My dream role would be to play Sam Bankman-Fried in a biopic. If anyone ever decides to turn the book “Going Infinite” by Michael Lewis into a movie, I would be doing anything to get an audition for it.

The past couple years, I’ve been pretty obsessed with trying to decipher how Sam’s mind works and theorizing from a very human perspective why he actually chose to repeatedly make the choices he did.

Last year, I randomly made a ridiculously over-the-top almost slapstick style movie trailer spoof, basically doing a homemade SNL sketch featuring some of the actual events that transpired during the rise of FTX and Alameda Research.

Making that YouTube video made me realize how much I’d want to actually play Sam in something serious that isn’t just a farce.

Exploring the inner depths of someone as complex as Sam and showcasing his humanity through the darkness of his delusional mind and the snowball affect that making a ton of money in crypto can have on a person’s psyche would be so fucking cool to me.

So, if a genie randomly said I’ll grant you three dream acting jobs… SBF would be first, second would be a role like Jack Torrance from The Shining and third would be playing Harpo Marx in some sort of Marx brothers biopic.

Wait, actually maybe my third choice would be to play a young Joe Pesci in a prequel to “My Cousin Vinny.”

Beyond acting, I’m open to whatever life throws my way creatively. All I want to do is make stuff that entertains, inspires or in some way betters the lives of whoever’s watching even if it’s just one small laugh.

How does it feel to be a part of Brad Everett Young’s Dream Loud campaign, which helps art and music programs in schools?

Being part of Brad Everett Young’s Dream Loud campaign is truly inspiring and fulfilling. This initiative resonates deeply with me because I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of art in my own life and with others.

Art and music programs in schools are not just extracurricular activities; they’re vital components of a well-rounded education. They provide students with unique tools for self-expression, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

In a world that’s increasingly complex and challenging, these programs empower young people to dream big, think outside the box, and envision new possibilities for themselves and their communities.

We need programs that inspire the youth to dream, imagine and create. Art is what helps all the unknowns of life have some sorta meaning or purpose, it connects us all.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Start acting as much as possible. Act in anything you can to learn and get better. I wasn’t naturally talented—I sucked at first—but I’m a good learner, and I got better over time. It took a lot of practice, but eventually, I became pretty solid.

Make your own short films or sketches using whatever camera or phone is currently available, and work with whoever will join you—or do it by yourself and play multiple characters. Just keep acting as much as you can.

Do characters and voices constantly, and don’t care what anyone thinks. I annoy my family and friends all the time with weird characters and bits.

Find auditions and submit yourself. Some states, like Virginia, have a Film Office Hotline where they post free casting calls. Backstage is another good free resource. There are also paid options, but be careful. The only paid audition sites I know of that are legit are like Casting Networks, Actors Access, and Casting Frontier.

Do your research, especially with agents—never pay an agent unless you book a job through them. They should only take 10% of your paycheck from that job (the same goes for managers).

Read books on acting, find scripts online, and watch movies while reading along with the scripts. Get used to being on camera. Take acting classes, but remember, there’s no “right” way to act—just different approaches to becoming more real, vulnerable, and truthful.

Honestly, my biggest piece of advice is to sign up for an improv class. The goal should always be to make a scripted scene feel improvised. In today’s world, there’s no excuse not to pursue acting if you want it as much as you want to breathe.

Whenever I prepare for a role, I rewatch and study MasterClass episodes from actors like Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman, and Samuel L. Jackson. Everything you need to improve is out there, so go study hard and become great.

The most important advice I can give is to learn to believe in yourself to the point where, in your mind, being a working actor is a certainty.

You have to know it will eventually happen and be willing to do whatever it takes to make that dream a reality. I’ve had to learn techniques and exercises that help trick my mind into believing I’m a talented, working actor. Your internal mindset creates your external reality.

Believing in yourself is the ultimate key because it gives you the confidence to push through all the adversity and even low-key teaches you how to act.

At the end of the day, acting is just pretending to believe, and if you can train yourself to believe in your future working actor self, you’re already preparing for that role.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

My definition of success has evolved over time. Five years ago, I might have said success is pursuing and achieving your goals, or having the courage to act on your deepest desires regardless of potential judgment. While I still value those ideas, my current perspective has shifted.

Today, I define success more holistically. To me, success means finding genuine happiness and vitality in life. It’s about fully embracing this extraordinary journey we’re on, free from the constraints of fear, anxiety, or other negative emotions.

Success is learning to appreciate the magic in our everyday experiences and cultivating a state of mind that allows us to live authentically and joyfully.

This evolution in my thinking reflects a deeper understanding that true success isn’t just about external achievements, but also about internal fulfillment and peace.

It’s about creating a life that feels meaningful and satisfying on a profound level, regardless of societal expectations or conventional markers of success.

What would you like to tell our readers about “The 4:30 Movie”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

“The 4:30 Movie” is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the universal experiences of innocence, self-discovery, and the magic of growing up. It’s designed to resonate with audiences of all ages, regardless of when they were born.

What sets this film apart is its nostalgic portrayal of childhood before the digital age. It pays tribute to one of the last generations of kids who experienced youth without the constant presence of internet and digital distractions.

I believe viewers will come away with a renewed appreciation for the simplicity and wonder of those formative years.

The core message I hope audiences take from “The 4:30 Movie” is this: listen to the dreams that persistently whisper to you. Be open to the possibilities they suggest, and let your intuition guide you.

The film reminds us that while change is inevitable and can be challenging or even scary, embracing it is often the only way forward. It encourages viewers to make active choices rather than passively resisting change.

Ultimately, “The 4:30 Movie” serves as a gentle reminder that living in the past means inhabiting a world that no longer exists. It invites us to cherish our memories, while remaining open to new experiences and personal growth.

