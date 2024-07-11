Austin Durant talks about starring in the ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ on Broadway

Austin Durant in 'Moulin Rouge!' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Actor Austin Durant chatted about starring in the “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway.

Reprising his role as Zidler in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Durant reprised his role as Harold Zidler, the owner and emcee of the night club, which was last played by Boy George. “I am really happy to be back,” he admitted.

“I had a few months off,” he noted. “I had finished the tour, which I had done for a year and nine months. I finished back in September of 2023. It is such a demanding show, where after working on it for two years, I was ready to put it to sleep.”

“I went back to Los Angeles, and the writer’s strike was on, so I had wished I stayed on the show for a little bit longer,” he acknowledged.

“I was off for six months and then, I got a call that they were interested in having me take over the role of ‘Zidler’ after Boy George left. I couldn’t be happier to be back in the building,” he elaborated.

“People really love this show, and it is such a captivating night in the theater,” he said. “I will never forget the first time that I walked in the theater and was totally transported by the show.”

Excited to work with Aaron Tveit and JoJo

Durant shared that he is looking forward to working with Aaron Tveit and JoJo when they return to the show on July 23 and reprise their roles as Christian and Satine at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

“I worked with Aaron originally back in 2019, and I think he is just awesome,” he said.

“Aaron is one powerhouse of a performer. This role is so good on him; I am excited to work with him. Aaron brings a fun fan-base. The audience goes nuts for him,” he elaborated.

“JoJo on top of that will be incredible. I’ve never worked with JoJo before but I can’t wait to work with two people that will bring this incredible energy to the show. We start rehearsals next week,” he added.

On his future plans, Durant remarked, “I am staying on at least until January, and they are selling tickets already. I think ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ will be around for a while since it is becoming a Broadway pillar.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “As a young actor, what was useful to me, was that you have to find a way to see as much theater as you possibly can. You have to find ways to challenge yourself. The best way to challenge yourself is to look at roles and plays that might not be interesting to you right off the bat such as the classics such as Shakespearean plays.”

“Read the classics closely, and figure what it is about those plays that has made them stand the test of time. You will find resonance in the classics, and that makes you a stronger actor.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Durant said, “I am stepping into it hesitantly, and without consent. It just feels like something that is inevitably happening. I am a ghost on the social media platforms.”

“While I have my social networks, I occasionally I get on and I scroll around to see what people are posting and talking about. I find videos of myself and the show and content from people at the stage door. It’s a phenomenon that I am still trying to make sense of,” he elaborated.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Durant said, “Artistic fulfillment and the ability to support myself while following that dream.”

To learn more about “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway, check out its official website.