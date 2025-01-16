Audrey Huynh talks about starring in ‘XO, Kitty’ on Netflix

Audrey Huynh. Photo Credit: Diana King

Rising actress Audrey Huynh chatted about starring in the series “XO, Kitty” on Netflix.

The synopsis is: Kitty (Anna Cathcart) returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets.

‘XO, Kitty’ on Netflix

On being a part of “XO, Kitty,” she said with a sweet laugh, “It was so much fun; it was insane. To have a project on Netflix is just incredible.”

“I was able to watch the trailer on TV on Netflix and it was just so surreal to see myself on TV; it was just so crazy,” she added.

Playing Stella

On playing her character Stella, she said, “My character is very ambitious, which I like. She is very driven,” and she has a passion for what she does.”

“Honestly, it taught me a lot of range and how to find myself as an actor,” she admitted. “I’ve never experienced connecting with a character like this. So, it is cool to dive into different emotions with Stella.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It is really interesting. It is a lot to get used to, but I feel it has always been a part of my life. I think it’s fun though, I love social media.”

Advice for young and emerging actors and artists

For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to “never give up.”

“Just never give up and keep going,” she said. “It has taken me a very long time to finally get to a place where I feel confident saying that I am an actor. It has been a long road, but never give up. That’s my huge piece of advice to anyone.”

Career-defining moments

When asked about her career-defining moments, she responded, “I don’t know. There have been a lot of little moments that have led to me being who I am as an actor and as a performer. So yeah, I don’t think that I can only pinpoint one moment.”

Future plans

On her future plans, she revealed, “Right now, I am promoting ‘XO, Kitty’ and really getting it out there. Hopefully, I will get something else soon.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Huynh said, “Self-discovery.”

“That would be a good summary right now,” she said.

Superpower of choice

If Huynh were to have any superpower it would be “mind-reading.”

“I am a very big overthinker. I would love to know what everyone is thinking at all times; that would be fun,” she said.

Dream collaboration partner

She listed “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu as her dream collaboration partner. “I admire Jon M. Chu so much as a director. I feel like that would be so cool,” she said.

“I am also a huge superhero fan, so I feel like being a Superhero in something would be insane,” she noted.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Huynh said, “Success, to me, means being comfortable in your own skin with who you are and what you are doing. I don’t think success is necessarily measurable but to me, I feel like it’s being comfortable with who I am.”

Closing thoughts on ‘XO, Kitty’

For her fans and supporters, she said, “Be excited. Be so excited. It is such a good season. I am really excited for people to see it. I hope everyone enjoys watching it.”

“XO, Kitty” is available to stream on Netflix.

To learn more about Audrey Huynh, follow her on Instagram.