Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Assassin’s Creed’ composer wins first ever video game music Grammy

“Assassin’s Creed” composer Stephanie Economou won the first ever Grammy honoring video game scores at Sunday’s gala in LA.
AFP

Published

'Assassin's Creed' composer Stephanie Economou accepts the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media -- the first time the award has been handed out
'Assassin's Creed' composer Stephanie Economou accepts the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media -- the first time the award has been handed out - Copyright AFP VALERIE MACON
'Assassin's Creed' composer Stephanie Economou accepts the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media -- the first time the award has been handed out - Copyright AFP VALERIE MACON

“Assassin’s Creed” composer Stephanie Economou won the first ever Grammy honoring video game scores at Sunday’s gala in Los Angeles.

Industry players had lobbied for years for a prize celebrating the work behind video game soundtracks, an acknowledgment of the major impact gaming and its music have on pop culture.

In her acceptance speech, Economou — who composed the music for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok” — praised those who had urged the Recording Academy to finally include the category.

Backstage, she said the win felt “incredible.”

“I did not have high hopes for this category because… I am generally very green in the video game music space and up against such giants and veterans,” she said.

For the inaugural award, the other nominees were the composers behind “Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” “Call Of Duty: Vanguard,” “Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “Old World.”

Economou noted that she was the only woman nominated in the category, saying: “I hope it sets precedent and I hope it’s not just one woman in the category each year from here on out.”

Before this year, video games were included in the Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category, which also featured music for film and television.

The global gaming industry may have hit close to $200 billion in 2022, according to a projection from the Global Games Market Report, and a recent Deloitte survey taken across the United States, Britain, Germany, Brazil and Japan said that video games are the top entertainment source for Gen Z.

Many young gamers cite music as integral to the experience, with one third of respondents saying they looked up game music online afterwards, and 29 percent saying they often discovered new music while gaming.

“A lot of them cannot separate the music from a game — and that’s a really exciting opportunity for any composer coming in,” the Los Angeles-based Economou told AFP prior to Sunday’s show.

“A lot of them cannot separate the music from a game — and that’s a really exciting opportunity for any composer coming in,” she said.

The new category “is an important step for people to recognize that video games have been in the zeitgeist for so long now.”

In this article:Grammy, Video game
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address

Business

Biden accuses social media companies of exploiting children

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGIPresident Joe Biden called on US lawmakers Tuesday to...

3 hours ago
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is significantly impacted by climate change factors, according to experts. Australia's Great Barrier Reef is significantly impacted by climate change factors, according to experts.

Business

Energy industry must be part of climate fight, says COP president

The energy industry must play a role in the campaign to tackle global warming.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Tiny out powerful: An electric motor at the molecular level

The electric molecular motor is based on a [3]catenane whose components ― a loop interlocked with two identical rings ― are redox active, that...

11 hours ago
The process of lowering inflation has a long way to go, said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday The process of lowering inflation has a long way to go, said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday

Business

Inflation starting to slow but long, ‘bumpy’ road ahead: Powell

The process of lowering inflation has a long way to go, said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday - Copyright AFP Karim SAHIBUS...

15 hours ago