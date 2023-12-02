Ashley Liao talks about ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’

Ashley Liao. Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow

Actress Ashley Liao chatted about starring in the new movie “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

On being a part of this film, Liao said, “It has been an absolute dream come true. From the moment that I got the audition, I realized that it’s a big project. The fan reception has been lovely, and I am really thankful to be a part of such a wonderful film.”

“I was in Berlin for seven weeks filming this, and it was the most magical time of my life,” she admitted. “I had the most wonderful time on and off set getting to know our cast and crew so we got to know each other really well.”

“Even if you haven’t seen the original ‘Hunger Games,’ this movie is such a good foundation for entering that world,” she added. “Francis Lawrence has done it again. Also, the music score is awesome.”

Playing Clemensia in the movie

Liao was drawn to playing Clemensia for several reasons. “I think Clemensia is very smart, and I really love her confidence because that is something that I struggle in my real life too. So, I think getting to play a character who is really confident made me more confident as a person,” she said.

“I instilled Clemensia’s confidence in my own life,” she acknowledged. “In terms of working this job, it taught me that even the largest film productions can feel really intimate, and really close. That is something that I will take with me forever.”

The three words she would use to describe Clemensia are “smart, it-girl, and kind.” “I think in her heart she is kind and that is really shown in the books quite well. She tries real hard,” she said.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Liao said, “I think this is something that I was born into, to be honest, because I don’t really remember that much of my childhood when cable television was the giant that it was.”

“Now, we have streaming introduced and I am really grateful that it means that people can access all different kinds of mediums and formats; the digital age has made entertainment more accessible,” she elaborated.

“I think there is something really special about going to the cinema. It is something that I hold very dear. I love dressing up to go watch a movie,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“I’ve watched this new ‘Hunger Games’ movie in theaters four times already, most of them in IMAX, and it is awesome. It is the only way to watch a film,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Liao said, “The busiest but the happiest I’ve ever been.” “Even though I’ve been extremely busy, I am also very grateful and happy,” she said.

At the moment, she is in school finishing up her undergraduate degree, and she is very much looking forward to 2024. “I think 2024 is going to be a fantastic year,” she exclaimed.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, Liao said, “Watch a lot of films and mimic what they see in front of a screen in the mirror, no matter how stupid you may feel. Live in the moment to figure out where you can pull all these different emotions from.”

“Also, be patient because it’s a very hard industry to get into and stay current with. So, be patient with it and be genuinely kind too because that gets you really far,” she added.

Favorite mottos to live by

On her favorite mottos to live by, she shared, “Onward and Upward.” “This was something that I’ve been told by my manager, Karen Semler, because sometimes things don’t go your way, and you need to move on and go ‘onward and upward,” she said.

“Also, when you feel like the world is too much reach out instead of shelling in. Right now, I am learning how to recognize my own humanity through other people,” she added.

Dream collaboration choices in acting

Liao, 22, listed Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) as her dream collaboration choice in acting. “Michelle has had such a great career and I look up to her so much,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Liao said, “Knowing that the people that I love are taken care of.”

“Success in my work might mean booking a big job but if I’m going to be successful in my life, that would mean being a really good friend, and a really great actress and a good person. Also, putting my heart in everything that I do,” she elaborated.

To learn more about actress Ashley Liao, follow her on Instagram, and check out her IMDb page.